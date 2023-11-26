On Nov. 26, 1939, Anna Mae Bullock was born in Nutbush, Tennessee to a factory worker mom and a Baptist deacon dad. Nutbush, at the time, had a population of 239. From these humble beginnings, Anna Mae would go on in life to be known and celebrated around the world as Tina Turner.

Often dubbed “the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll,” Turner also sang rhythm and blues, soul, and pop in the course of a career spanning over five decades. The list of awards she won is long, and includes eight Grammys.

She also set world records: “In January 1988, Tina set a Guinness World Record for the 'largest paying concert attendance for a solo artist' by performing in front of approximately 188,000 people at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil” and “in 2000, Guinness World Records announced that Tina sold more concert tickets than any solo performer in music history. Her career also extended into acting roles.

Though she passed from this life in May, she will always be remembered as “simply the best” by her fans (and I am one of them).

RELATED STORY: Tina Turner has joined the ancestors

”Black Music Sunday” is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music. With more than 180 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

The Women of History YouTube channel shows Turner’s life in photographs, from her first year till her last.

x YouTube Video

From the YouTube video notes:

Anna Mae Bullock (November 26, 1939 - May 24, 2023) most known as Tina Turner, was an American-born Swiss singer. Known the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", she rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful career as a solo performer. Born in Tennessee, she was the youngest daughter of Floyd Richard Bullock and his wife Zelma Priscilla. Tina began her career with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm in 1957. Under the name Little Ann, she appeared on her first record, "Boxtop", in 1958. In 1960, she debuted as Tina Turner with the hit duet single "A Fool in Love". The duo Ike & Tina Turner became "one of the most formidable live acts in history". They released hits such as "It's Gonna Work Out Fine", "River Deep – Mountain High", "Proud Mary", and "Nutbush City Limits", before disbanding in 1976. She was married to Ike and it was through their musical collaboration that she rose to prominence. While together, the pair welcomed their only child together, a son named Ronnie. She also adopted his other two sons. In the 1980s, Tina launched "one of the greatest comebacks in music history". Her 1984 multi-platinum album Private Dancer contained the hit song "What's Love Got to Do with It", which won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and became her first and only number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100. Aged 44, she was the oldest female solo artist to top the Hot 100. Her chart success continued with "Better Be Good to Me", "Private Dancer", "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)", "Typical Male", "The Best", "I Don't Wanna Fight", and "GoldenEye". During her Break Every Rule World Tour in 1988, she set a then-Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience (180,000) for a solo performer.

Released in 2021, Tina Turner: Simply the Best covers her entire life and career, and is well worth watching.

x YouTube Video

Also in 2021, HBO aired TINA. Watch the trailer below:

x YouTube Video

While working on this story, I revisited the 1993 docudrama What’s Love Got to Do With It, based on Turner’s memoir I, Tina, and starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne

The trailer:

x YouTube Video

From Roger Ebert’s review:

"What's Love Got to Do With It" ranks as one of the most harrowing, uncompromising showbiz biographies I've ever seen. It is a tradition in the genre that performers must go through hard times in order to eventually arrive at fame, but few went through harder times than Tina Turner. The movie shows Ike, jealous of her talent and popularity, turning into a violent wife-beater, and it shows her putting up with a lot more than she should have, for a lot longer. [...] "What's Love Got to Do With It" has a lot of terrific music in it (including a closing glimpse of the real Tina Turner), but this is not the typical showbiz musical. It's a story of pain and courage, uncommonly honest and unflinching, and the next time I hear Tina Turner singing I will listen to the song in a whole new way.

The website The World of Tina Turner is chock full of details from her life and career, and of people we associate with her life story, like her abusive ex-husband, Ike, and The Ikettes.

Ike was first a DJ at the local radio station WROX and a member of the rhythm ensemble called The Tophatters. In the 40’s, he formed together with his friends Raymond Hill, Eugene Fox and Clayton Love the Kings of Rhythm. In the 1950’s, he became a session musician, contributing his piano play to some B.B. King tracks. 1951: His first single Rocket 88 was released under the name “Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats“ in April. 1956: The Kings of Rhythm settled in East St. Louis as one of the most highly rated group on the club circuit. 1957: After Anna Mae relocated to her mother Zelma Bullock to St. Louis, she and her sister Aillene were regulars at R&B clubs. One evening at Club Manhattan, she takes to the stage during an intermission. Impressed by her voice, Ike invited her to join the band, giving her the stage name Little Ann. 1958: Anna Mae contributed background vocals on the single Boxtop and gave birth to band member Raymond Hill's son Craig. 1960: Their first record as Ike and Tina Turner comes about by accident when the singer booked for the recording session does not show up and Tina steps in. A Fool In Love is the duo's first crossover hit in the R&B and Pop charts. Ike's band became the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and three female backing singers, the first incarnation of The Ikettes are incorporated to support Tina. 1961: After minor success with singles from their debut album The Soul of Ike & Tina, they reached for the first time the top 20 with It's Gonna Work Out Fine.

x In her final interview, when asked how she'd like to be remembered, Tina said 'As the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is ok to strive for success on their terms." We miss you, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d5RyI02Jlc — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) November 22, 2023

Her discography is a long one, so I hope you’ll join me in the comments for even more from Turner—and be sure to post your favorites.

Happy Birthday, Queen. We miss you—you were simply the best.