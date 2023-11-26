We begin today with Univision correspondent Jorge Ramos Ávalos writing at his personal blog that journalists cannot continue to normalize Number 45’s behavior and threats.

Trump has been a sore loser. Trump today faces 91 charges for different alleged crimes, among them conspiring against the democratic system. In one recording, he is heard allegedly asking the Georgia secretary of state for 11,780 votes to overturn the results of the balloting. And after his speech on Jan. 6 2021, when he told followers that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” there was a violent insurrection at the US Capitol. That’s not all. Trump separated thousands of children from their families at the border, made offensive comments about immigrants, attacked the concept of birthright citizenship for children of the undocumented, filled a lawsuit in 2015 against the company where I work and questioned the capacity of people – like Judge Gonzalo Curiel – for the simple fact of being Hispanic. We cannot normalize behavior that threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or offer Trump an open microphone to broadcast his falsehoods and conspiracy theories. We must question and fact-check everything he says and does. [...] I am convinced that journalists have two great responsibilities. One is to report reality as it is, not as we wish it would be. And the other is to demand an accounting from those in power and to challenge them.

Some journalists do challenge Trump, especially in print. Some don’t, especially on TV. I do wish that more of them would simply say what a “sore loser” Trump is.

Maya King and Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times report that because Georgia has no statewide races for federal offices in 2024, the state’s Democratic apparatus is also receiving less money and resources needed to mobilize for the 2024 presidential election.

The national money that once flowed freely from Democratic groups to help win pivotal Senate contests in Georgia has been slow in coming. Leading organizers, just over a month from the anticipated start of their initiatives to mobilize voters for the presidential election, say they are confronting a deep sense of apathy among key constituencies that will take even more resources to contend with. And small but potentially pivotal shifts in strategy — cost-conscious measures like delaying large-scale voter engagement programs to later in the cycle or relying more on volunteers than paid canvassers — have privately stoked fears among some organizers about their ability to replicate their successes. More, it has led them to question how seriously Democratic donors and party leaders will take the state in 2024, even as Mr. Biden’s campaign has indicated that a repeat victory in Georgia is part of his strategy. [...] Unlike 2020 or 2022, Georgia will not have a major statewide race in 2024, elevating the urgency for progressives in building both a robust digital operation and on-the-ground organizing.

Jonathan Zimmerman of The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Republican parents aren’t the only ones that can be vociferous about their parental rights.

But it turns out that Democratic parents have rights, too. And when they speak up, they can reverse what Republican parents have done. In the Central Bucks School District, which had banned “sexualized content” from libraries and Pride flags from classrooms, Democrats swept five school board seats. They also swept five seats in Perkiomen Valley — where the board prohibited transgender students from using bathrooms aligned with their gender — and in Pennridge, which had hired a curriculum consultant aligned with Moms for Liberty. Ditto for Iowa, where 12 of the 13 school board candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty lost. So did most of the candidates in Ohio and Minnesota who were backed by Moms for Liberty and other right-wing parent groups. And in Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin defeated McAuliffe in 2021 on a “parents’ rights” platform, Democrats recaptured the statehouse. They also won control of the school board in Loudoun County, which had made national headlines because of challenges to Toni Morrison’s prizewinning novel, Beloved. [...] On Election Day, the shift began. Of course, conservative parent groups remain influential forces in many parts of the country. But this fall’s school board results show that parents on the left can influence schools, too, if they follow the same playbook as Moms for Liberty: organize, protest, and vote.

Jay Caspian Kang of The New Yorker, looking at the case of former State Department employee Stuart Seldowitz’s rant against a street-cart vendor, wonders should people be able to say anything they want without consequences.

The online case against Seldowitz is fairly open-and-shut. It is quite clear that he is a bigot and a bully. As hundreds of people on social media have pointed out, his dangerous rhetoric is far more disturbing when placed in the context of his proximity to the highest levels of the U.S. foreign-policy establishment. Seldowitz served under both Republican and Democratic Presidents and worked in the State Department’s Office of Israeli and Palestinian Affairs. Bad people go viral for all sorts of reasons, but there’s a special level of contempt reserved for those who seem to reveal something rotten at the core of the institutions of power. The legal case against Seldowitz comes down to this: in New York State, a person can be charged with stalking in the fourth degree if he “intentionally, and for no legitimate reason” engages with someone in a manner that causes the target to have “reasonable fear” for his or his family’s health and safety. In the videos, Seldowitz appears to make bizarre threats to sic an Egyptian intelligence agency on Hussein’s grandfather. The law also protects people against threats to their employment. Seldowitz told Hussein that he was going to call immigration authorities, and repeatedly asked him about his citizenship status. There is also a clause that says you cannot repeatedly initiate contact at someone’s place of business if that person has asked you to stop. Hussein asks Seldowitz to go away several times, yet he appears to have come back on at least three separate occasions. Harassment in the second degree is a similar charge that says you cannot engage in repeated acts to “seriously annoy” another person if those acts “serve no legitimate purpose.” Both charges are misdemeanors.[...] What I am presenting here is a moral question about whether people have a right to say terrible things without legal consequence. There’s an argument to be made that those who find Seldowitz’s words repugnant should have grace and set an example that speech should always be protected; this course of action would act as a bulwark against those who blame today’s censorious environment on the so-called woke purges of the past decade. I don’t find this line of reasoning particularly convincing, because it assumes that somehow consensus, however shaky and conditional, can be created by the push and pull between polarized factions. A theoretical bargain—such as “If we agree to defend Stuart Seldowitz’s right to say horrible things, you will promise to stop harassing students and firing employees for expressing their support for Palestinians or Black Lives Matter or whatever other cause they think is righteous”—is premised on a silly fantasy. Those who want to curtail freedom of speech do not log the debits and credits of censorship, nor do they care about the balance of norms—they act when they have power. And they should be resisted because it is immoral to imprison someone for expressing their views, however righteous or repulsive they may be.

You can say whatever you want. But threatening my livelihood or, say, my leisure time is another matter. And your occupation (or former occupation) may have something to do with my perception (fancied or real) that you might carry out your threat.

Lindsay Schubiner of Haaretz writes that white supremacist groups have been attempting to appropriate pro-Palestinian movements.

The latest trend has been white nationalist attempts to appropriate pro-Palestinian movements with the goal of mainstreaming antisemitism and increasing domestic conflict. This reflects a core strategy of today’s white nationalist movement, which regularly attaches its exclusionary ideology to current events, seeking relevance and recruitment of new supporters. Among this group are what we call "accelerationists" these are extremist actors who seek to sow chaos and violence to hasten the downfall of democratic society and rebuild it according to white nationalist ideals. [...] These efforts to exploit pro-Palestinian organizing do not necessarily reflect any deeper ideological alignment. Just a few days into the crisis, white nationalist Nick Fuentes admitted as much—he expressed apathy about the region, but argued that supporting Palestinians is a strategic opportunity, saying on his America First show that if Israel’s action in Gaza “is going to rally international support against them, then once again this becomes a situation where the enemy of my enemy becomes our friend.”

Abdujalil Abdurasulov of BBC News reports that a small group within the Republican Party has been pushing for Ukrainian elections early in 2024 in spite of a Ukrainian prohibition against elections under martial law.

The discussion about Ukrainian elections is partly being pushed by US politicians ahead of the country's election in 2024, particularly by a small group within the Republican party, says Olha Aivazovska, chairwoman of the election monitoring network Opora. She argues that some hard-right Republicans are using the issue to justify their demand to block military aid to Ukraine. And these voices are getting louder. As Donald Trump's isolationist views gain greater influence in the Republican party, the issue of support for Ukraine gets caught up in US domestic politics and party divisions.[...] And President Zelensky understands that he needs to address this growing rhetoric coming from the US: the country is Ukraine's main ally, and its military aid is vital for fighting off Russia's invasion.

Simon Tisdall of the Guardian notes that wars in Ukraine and Palestine is obscuring a military buildup by North Korea.

Kim’s leadership history shows just how wrong-sided he is. To unaddressed poverty, chronic food shortages and economic bungling must be added his inept response to the pandemic. A police state, fortified by prison camps, condemns most of his subjects to silent misery. Democratic, prosperous South Korea next door is a constant reproach. For a while, around 2017-2019, it appeared Kim might change course. UN and US sanctions were hurting, domestic pressures mounted. But Donald Trump, having blagged a rare diplomatic opening, messed up big time. After that fiasco, Kim dropped the North’s longstanding aim of normalising ties with the west – and lurched back to the dark side. Preferring fear and force to peaceful development, Kim and his nuclear arsenal grow evermore threatening. Tests of ballistic missiles, some capable of striking the US, have proliferated rapidly. Last week’s first successful launch of a military spy satellite dangerously upped the ante once again. [...] One worry is that wars in Ukraine and Palestine, and high-profile US-China sparring over Taiwan, are obscuring greater, existential dangers posed by Kim. “While the world’s attention is focused elsewhere, north-east Asia has become a nuclear tinderbox,” Susan Thornton, former US assistant secretary of state for east Asia, warned this month.

