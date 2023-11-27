On Saturday, Donald Trump attended the Palmetto Bowl in South Carolina. Republican ​​Gov. Henry McMaster invited the GOP’s presidential front-runner to the annual matchup between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. Trump probably accepted it for a couple of reasons, one being that South Carolina is one of the first states to cast its primary votes.

Trump’s appearance was met with an ambivalent response. People like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is not known for her clear view of reality, posted a clip of Trump being introduced. She wrote: “Trump is WINNING and the people love him! Joe Biden couldn’t stay up late enough to go to a football game let alone have this massive cheering crowd for him. If Joe had gone to the game, it would have been FJB!” Classy!

Also, not exactly true.

The video Greene posted, which was taken from a decidedly MAGA section, shows the audience … making a lot of noise. There are cheers and even a vague “U.S.A.” chant, but there are also a lot of jeers. You can really hear the sound of the lack of enthusiasm as Trump leaves the field around the 1:45 mark.

Trump recently pretended not to be freaking out about how lackluster in both enthusiasm and attendance his campaign rallies have become. Showing up to a Republican-friendly and very popular sporting event isn’t a bad way to create the illusion that lots of people like your disastrous leadership track record.

Here’s more on-the-field sound.

x Members of the Clemson Marching Band loudly booing Trump as he came on the field during halftime at the South Carolina v. Clemson game pic.twitter.com/3wNkgBh2zL — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) November 26, 2023

Here’s Trump arriving to mixed emotions: