On Monday, disgraced former President Donald Trump went to his failing Truth Social account to post a rant about how “the Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine’” is taking his public gaffes and blowing them out of proportion. Specifically, Trump was referring to his last few months of mixing up the names of the people he’s running against (or has run against in the past), world leaders, and even where he is at any given time.

Trump implied he purposefully mixed up names in order to be sarcastic, writing, “I know both names [Biden and Obama] very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country. Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has bragged he “aced” a cognitive test. Of course, a test that asks you to draw clocks, identify pictures of animals, and count backward isn’t “aced.” Trump’s ability to miss the point of the test so entirely makes one wonder if that might be considered a symptom.

Ever since he took office, questions about Trump’s cognitive capacities have abounded. Over the past few months, as Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has gotten up to speed, more questions have arisen. Whether he is mixing up foreign leaders’ names, recent American history, or the World Wars of the 20th century, Trump’s cognitive capabilities seem suspect.

Actor Kevin T. Williams posted this bit of recent history in rebuttal to Trump’s assertions:

Here’s a supercut of Trump flailing for the right set of facts.

A presidential candidate’s cognitive capacities are newsworthy, and Trump has earned the speculation. He, the right-wing propaganda machine, and traditional media have made a lot of hay around President Joe Biden’s age and capabilities. Trump is 77 years old, and Biden is 81. If your argument is age, then there is no argument.

Just remember: A younger Donald Trump was able to sink our economy, blow out our national debt, and mismanage a public health crisis before Biden came in to try and fix things.