Donald Trump is once again living in the past, trying to resurrect a Republican political debacle that even the Freedom Caucus has abandoned: Obamacare repeal. “The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives," he spewed on Truth Social on Saturday.

"We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it,” Trump whined. “It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

Republicans absolutely gave up after the last gasp for “repeal and replace,” Trumpcare, failed to make it to the Senate floor in 2017. That’s after they spent seven years and at least 70 votes on trying to kill the Affordable Care Act, the program that has provided health insurance to more than 40 million Americans.

Health care was the top issue in the 2018 midterms, the election that won the House for Democrats. It’s no wonder that Republicans abandoned repeal as a campaign promise in 2022, and even the Freedom Caucus hasn’t tried to resurrect it with the GOP back in control. They don’t want to have to run on it again for good reason.

But Trump is either trying to make the nation’s first Black president his foe in 2024 because he’s a racist and wants to keep his racist base fired up, or he’s living in the past in his addled brain. Either way, the health care of more than 40 million people is on the line in the next election. Again.

