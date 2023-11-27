Sure, Republicans want to take away rights, but the real problem is that women won’t date them!

In an editorial published last week titled, “If Attitudes Don’t Shift, A Political Dating Mismatch Will Threaten Marriage,” The Washington Post’s editorial board fretted that political polarization in this country has reached the point where it is now a prominent and often decisive factor in determining who Americans settle on as their potential mates. They emphasize this trend is now so acute, it may actually threaten the institution of marriage as a whole!

And in true Beltway fashion, it’s women’s fault for not dating and marrying men who would strip them of their rights.

It’s easy enough to point to Donald Trump as the catalyst for such a drastic social upheaval. But by failing to address how Trump’s presence stoked certain beliefs and value systems among Republican men and instead just throwing up their hands and asserting that such “attitudes” must change and that “someone will need to compromise,” the Post ends up doing a disservice to its readers.

(This story is at over 1,000 comments, which I’m not sure I’ve seen in years.)

More top stories

Donald Trump goes on odd rant about how he's not suffering cognitive decline

You see, he meant to confuse Barack Obama with Joe Biden, and he messed up the names of various world leaders on purpose, and it’s totally not bothering him at all that people are pointing to his cognitive decline.

How a Maine businessman made the AR-15 into America’s best-selling rifle

Another stunning report from ProPublica.

Fascism’s most powerful backers: The Mercers may go all in on the coup-attempting Trump

The billionaire Mercer family helped finance Trump’s rise in 2016, but became disenchanted sometime in the middle of his single term. However, all of Trump’s fascist talk seems to have reignited their interest.

As Trump's fraud trial eyes his sweeping financial reports, executive says they're not done anymore

TrumpCo has curiously stopped preparing the financial reports allegedly riddled with fraud.

School voucher fallout leaves Texas Legislature with no clear sense on next steps

Texas’ governor has vowed to go after Republicans who killed the push for school vouchers.

MTG and other Trump supporters pretend no one booed him at South Carolina football game

Check out the Clemson University marching band booing him as he walks by them, or video of bystanders loudly booing as his limo pulls into the stadium.

And this is South Carolina.

