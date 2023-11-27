The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that had determined the state's Democratic-drawn congressional map did not violate the state constitution as an impermissible partisan gerrymander.

Republicans had argued that Democrats redrew the 2nd District following the most recent census in order to gain a partisan advantage, and the lower court agreed. However, the judge concluded that the map did not constitute an "egregious gerrymander" because the plaintiffs had failed to show that Democrats "were successful in their attempt to entrench their party" in power in the district.

While Democrat Gabe Vasquez unseated Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell last year, he did so by just 1,350 votes, a margin of 0.7%. Noting "the variables that go into predicting future election outcomes, coupled with the competitive outcome of the only actual election held so far" under the new map, the judge ruled that the map did not run afoul of the constitution. In a terse order that did not outline its reasoning, the state Supreme Court concurred.

Herrell had previously announced she'd seek a rematch with Vasquez. She does not yet appear to have commented on the new ruling.