The Ohio Democratic Party announced on Monday that Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes would run for a Republican-held seat on the state Supreme Court next year, forming a slate with Justices Melody Stewart and Michael Donnelly, who are both seeking reelection. Republicans currently have a 4-3 majority on the court, which Democrats could reverse if all three of their candidates win.

Forbes, who hails from the Cleveland area, will try to flip the seat held by Joe Deters, but she won't actually face him. That's because Deters, who was appointed to fill a vacancy by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine a year ago, has said that he plans to challenge either Stewart or Donnelly for a full six-year term. His current post, by contrast, is only up for a two-year hitch, to fill the final portion of Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy's term. (Kennedy was an associate justice when she won the top job last year as part of a sweep by Republican hardliners.)

Earlier this year, Republicans endorsed their own slate, including Deters and two local judges, Dan Hawkins of Franklin County, and Megan Shanahan of Hamilton County. But since Deters has yet to decide which Democratic incumbent he'll run against, none of next year's matchups have been finalized.