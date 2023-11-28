We begin today with Heather Digby Parton of Salon writing about the dangers of Number 45’s political rhetoric.

Now, it's perfectly true that there was never a time in America when everyone just got along beautifully. Our history of racism and xenophobia alone puts the lie to that. But Trump's intolerance truly is ecumenical in that it could be any group, any individual, any foe or (former) friend at any given moment. It's entirely self-serving. It's making more and more people embrace political violence. The recent American Values Survey from Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) in partnership with the Brookings Institution think tank found that one in three Republicans agree that “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country” – up from 15% in 2021. (22% of Independents and 13% of Democrats agree, all numbers having increased since 2021.) The truly frightening number is that among those who believe the Big Lie, 46% believe they may resort to violence, as well as 41% of Trump fans and 41% who buy into the "Great Replacement Theory." 39% of Christian nationalists are ready to take up arms to "save the country." Those numbers represent tens of millions of Americans. I think this is part of what's making so many of the rest of us feel so off-balance right now. Sure, Trump is a classic mid-20th-century racist and xenophobe in the old Archie Bunker mold. But over the course of the last eight years, he has created a political environment of coarse intolerance. A whole bunch of young people don't remember anything else — this is normal political discourse to them. And it's translating itself in many different ways into Trump's stated ethos of "either they win or we win" which makes a pluralistic democracy virtually non-functional. "My way or the highway" isn't a joke. It's the road to civil war.

Trump’s political and violent rhetoric casts a much wider net than we might think.

Le Monde journalist Valentine Faure writes for The New York Times about the famous World War II photograph “The Shaved Woman of Chartres.”

The photograph, “The Shaved Woman of Chartres,” with the young Ms. Touseau at its center, was understood for a long time as a document of the brutal purges that took place during the liberation of France at the end of World War II. Extrajudicial punishments were carried out all over the country, including shaving the heads of women suspected of sleeping with the enemy. The truth was more complex. Historians were slow to take an interest in the wartime collaboration and resistance of women, but in the early 2000s, a groundbreaking work by Fabrice Virgili described how many women who were shaved in the purges were being punished not for their intimate relationships with Germans but for denunciations or working for the Germans.

Anthony Beevor of the Guardian looked at this painful history of shaving the heads of female collaborators back in 2009.

I remembered reading about a similar photograph in George Orwell’s essays. I found the essay and, I believe, the photograph that Orwell describes in that essay.

This picture, I believe, matches the description of the one George Orwell saw and wrote about in his “As I Please” column #41: “...two partially undressed women, with shaven heads and with swastikas painted on their faces, being led through the streets of Paris amid grinning onlookers.”

George Orwell/As I Please #41 (in the September 8, 1941 issue of Tribune)

I don’t blame the French for doing this kind of thing. They have had four years of suffering, and I can partially imagine how they feel toward the collaborators. But it is a different matter when newspapers in this country try to persuade their readers that shaving women’s heads is a nice thing to do. As soon as I saw this Star photograph, I thought, “Where have I seen this before?” Then I remembered. Just about ten years ago, when the Nazi regime was beginning to get into its stride, very similar pictures of humiliated Jews being led through the streets of German cities were exhibited in the British press— but with this difference, that on that occasion we were not expected to approve. [...] There is a saying of Nietzsche which I have quoted before (not in this column, I think), but which is worth quoting again: — He who fights too long against dragons becomes a dragon himself: and if thou gaze too long into the abyss, the abyss will gaze into thee.

I think this is a reason why former FLOTUS Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high”; you go too low and you might look down or even step into the abyss. There’s even that distant ancestor of Michelle Obama’s admonition which talks about “loving your enemies;” a subject of one of my favorite sermons by Dr. King.

Going high when others go low and loving my enemies ain’t my style. That’s extremely difficult most of the time. I suspect that it’s extremely difficult for many other people too, at times. (Even Michelle Obama.)

I’m more likely to consider getting “retribution” or revenge and that’s the danger of Trump’s rhetoric that Digby is talking about; the echo.

To be sure, Trump’s use of political rhetoric has fomented political violence among his followers for very specific reasons. But I’m not going to pretend that I can’t hear that echo. I do. Nor will I pretend that I don’t have my own reasons for listening to similar rhetoric at times.

Troy Closson, Chelsea Rose Marcius, and Wesley Parnell of The New York Times report on the continuing story of the protests against a Jewish teacher at Hillcrest High School in Queens.

The recent episode at Hillcrest High School erupted after the teacher, who is Jewish, had changed a social media profile photo to an image of her holding up an “I Stand With Israel” sign, the chancellor, David C. Banks, said. On Nov. 20, as roughly 400 teenagers roamed the school in between class periods, the teacher was moved to a different floor, Mr. Banks said. Mr. Banks said the teacher had been targeted for her backing of Israel and for “expressing her Jewish identity,” adding that it was “completely unacceptable.” After TikTok clips of the raucous scene gained online attention and The New York Post published a story reporting that the teacher had hidden in a locked office, the events at the southeast Queens school became the latest high-profile flashpoint in the tensions over the Israel-Hamas war that have rocked public school districts and college campuses. [...] Still, the chancellor also called for a measure of understanding, saying the war was a “very visceral and emotional issue” at Hillcrest, where about 30 percent of students are Muslim. “They feel a kindred spirit with the folks of the Palestinian community,” Mr. Banks said, adding that the “notion that these kids are radicalized” was irresponsible.

I disagree with Chancellor Banks that some of the Hillcrest students are not “radicalized.” I just think that the “radicalization” has more to do with what Digby calls “normal political discourse” nowadays in America more than anything else. The headline of Will Bunch ’s column in The Philadelphia Inquirer refers to “the abyss” in writing about worldwide news events amped up by the right-wing media machine.

The Niagara Falls panic didn’t happen in a vacuum, after all. It happened in the same week that Argentina elected a right-wing extremist president in Javier Milei, that the anti-immigration party of radical Geert Wilders won the most seats in the Netherlands parliament, that a fake rumor about the immigration status of a stabbing attacker sparked a destructive riot in Dublin — and that polls show Trump edging into the lead over Biden ahead of 2024′s election. For these rising, right-wing authoritarians, a free press and its threat of factual public information rate high on their enemies list — as it’s been for strongmen and dictators for the last century. The alliance between Fox News, Elon’s Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and right-wing blowhards shows how a strong propaganda regime has already been established — but what about the censorship side of the sword? It’s coming. [...] It’s teeing up a dystopian world in which journalists who do not obey the party’s propaganda line could face increasingly severe consequences — perhaps far worse than the ordeal currently facing Media Matters. Verbal abuse, lawsuits, and harassment is only where it starts. If you want to see where treating a free press as the enemy ends, look to Gaza. And not only because the communications minister in the right-wing government of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening sanctions against that nation’s most critical newspaper, Haaretz — although there is that.

Spencer S. Hsu and Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post report that Number 45’s lawyers have filed court papers to force the government to turn over any information they may have had that would support Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

In court papers filed Monday, Trump’s legal team sought permission to compel prosecutors to turn over information about the FBI, national security and election integrity units of the Justice Department, as well as the intelligence community and Department of Homeland Security’s response to foreign interference and other threats to the 2020 election, in what appeared to be an attempt to resuscitate his unfounded allegation that President Biden’s election victory was “stolen.” Whether Trump genuinely believed that allegation may be a matter for trial, his lawyers wrote, but prosecutors cannot “suppress and withhold from President Trump information that supports this defense and related arguments regarding good faith and the absence of [his] criminal intent.” It was “certainly not criminal,” they added, “for President Trump to disagree with officials now favored by the prosecution and to rely instead on the independent judgment that the American people elected him to use while leading the country.” ...Trump’s demands in his historic prosecution go far beyond the typical. In more than 70 pages of legal motions and 300 pages of supporting exhibits, Trump lawyers, led by Todd Blanche and John Lauro, argued for wide leeway to compel special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution team to turn over vast swaths of information. The defense’s59 requests include the identification of “informants and other undercover operatives” in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack; information about security measures undertaken that day, assessments of cyberattacks and other actual or attempted interference in the election, among many other things.

Hugo Lowell of the Guardian has an exclusive that Fulton County prosecutors do not plan to offer any plea deals to Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, or Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton county prosecutors do not intend to offer plea deals to Donald Trumpand at least two high-level co-defendants charged in connection with their efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to two people familiar with the matter, preferring instead to force them to trial. The individuals seen as ineligible include Trump, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. [...] The previously unreported decision has not been communicated formally and could still change, for instance, if prosecutors shift strategy. But it signals who prosecutors consider their main targets, and how they want to wield the power of Georgia’s racketeering statute to their advantage. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Finally today, Mark Scott of POLITICO Europe reports that the Kremlin has exponentially increased its disinformation campaign about the Israeli-Hamas war.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, Kremlin-linked Facebook accounts have ramped up their output by almost 400 percent, with the Middle East crisis now dominating posts from Russian diplomats, state-backed outlets and Putin supporters in the West. The lies spread by Moscow's digital propagandists now include claims that Hamas terrorists are using NATO weapons to attack Israel and that British instructors trained Hamas attackers. [...] It allows Russia to foment division in the West via targeted social media activity aimed at splitting those in support of Israel from those who back Palestine. Real-world violence, particularly against Jews, has spiked over the last seven weeks and anti-war protests by hundreds of thousands of people have sprouted up from London to Washington. Russia's Middle East social media onslaught also pulls public attention away from its war in Ukraine, which has become bogged down after a succession of military missteps, a mutiny by Wagner mercenaries, and a long-running counteroffensive from Kyiv.

Everyone try to have the best possible day!