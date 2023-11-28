GOP stunned by Hunter Biden's offer for a public hearing

Republicans have obsessed over President Joe Biden’s son Hunter for years, hoping they can somehow smear his father by association. Yet the past year of nonstop House investigations have uncovered nothing of consequence, and the most that a federal investigation on Hunter dug up was some minor tax issues and lying on a gun application. Big deal.

But Republican incompetence on the matter reached absurd new heights today. Having been subpoenaed for a closed-door hearing, Hunter instead offered to show up on any day of the Republicans’ choosing … for a public hearing. The panicked Republican response—and their refusal of the offer—has exposed the sheer insincerity of the House Oversight Committee's entire “investigation.”

“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else,” said Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee. “That won’t stand with House Republicans.” Republican Rep. Ben Cline claimed that Hunter’s offer to testify in public was part of a Democratic scheme to block Comer’s investigation. None of that made a lick of sense.

Read the full story to delight in Rep. Jamie Raskin’s pitch-perfect response.

And for more fun, watch one Republican admit on Fox News that all of these so-called investigations have produced zero evidence of any corruption on the part of Joe Biden.

More top stories

Religious conservatives want to change divorce laws?

Not content to push unpopular abortion and contraception bans across the country, many Republicans are now targeting no-fault divorce. Can you guess why?

Senate Republicans want Trump to shut up about Obamacare. Biden wants him to keep talking

People love Obamacare. Republicans seem horrified that Trump doesn’t get that.

Advocates launch effort to enshrine abortion rights in Montana constitution

Montana is a pro-choice oasis in a region of our country that is hostile to abortion rights. Activists are now working to enshrine that right in the state constitution.

Koch network crowns Nikki Haley as the new great anti-Trump hope

Good luck with that! If nothing else, Republicans spending untold millions of dollars attacking each other is a wonderful thing.

Trump lashes out at Laurene Powell Jobs over Atlantic piece calling him 'fascistic,' anti-Christian

It hurts Trump to hear the truth about himself.

More on what Mike Pence has told special counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump’s insurrectionist supporters were shouting, “Hang Mike Pence!” Yet to this day, it appears Pence can’t quit Trump.

Elon Musk promotes 'Pizzagate' conspiracy using new claim that has already been debunked

Every single day he somehow becomes a worse person.

Get this newsletter in your email inbox: