Ukraine aid is among the most pressing (of many) issues Congress is grappling with in the remaining weeks of 2023, and Senate Republicans are digging in on their efforts to poison it with anti-immigration demands. Democrats see the influence of Donald Trump over the increasingly harsh and racist policies on which Republicans are conditioning their votes.

After news stories about Trump’s plans for mass deportation, incarceration, and persecution of immigrants emerged, one Senate Democrat tells The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, “Republicans started acting as though Trump and his immigration policy adviser Stephen Miller were ‘looking over their shoulders.’” Now GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina insists that without “language on parole,” Republicans won’t budge.