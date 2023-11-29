Ryan Fournier, the co-founder of the North Carolina-based Students for Trump, has been charged with two counts of assault. According to a magistrate’s order filed in the Johnston County District Court, Fournier is accused of “grabbing [his girlfriend’s] right arm and striking her in the forehead with a firearm.” Fornier, who is 27, was reportedly released on the same day as his arrest, Nov. 21, posting a $2,500 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

One wonders if The Washington Post’s editorial board will add this to its hand-wringing about right-wing men not being able to attract female partners.

Fournier began Students for Trump in 2016 along with fellow Campbell University student John Lambert, but it quickly became apparent that the two were running a real shady operation. In 2018, The Daily Beast reported that the young MAGA group was ignoring requests from federal investigators to explain how their operation ran and was funded, leading many to believe the organization was violating federal election laws.

It turned out that Lambert was breaking more than just election laws—he was an epic fraud. In 2021, at the age of 25, Lambert was sentenced to 13 months in prison for being what the sentencing judge described as a “cold-blooded fraudster.” According to The Daily Beast, Fournier was involved in the fraudulent scheme but ratted out Lambert when the feds confronted him in 2018.

Fournier’s personal website refers to him as “Ryan Fournier. Commentator. Entrepreneur. Realist.” Apparently, it should also have something about being someone who allegedly uses firearms to assault women.