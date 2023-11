x Elon Musk in response to advertisers like Disney pulling their ads on Twitter/X:



Musk stans on Twitter are beside themselves with excitement.

Yet they, and everyone else, are missing what Musk said next.

What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it’s going to kill the company.

Check out the 1:34 mark of the video below.

x BREAKING: Elon Musk to advertisers trying to blackmail 𝕏 into censorship: “Go f*ck yourself.” pic.twitter.com/cfH3ThOXNh — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 29, 2023

At this point, it’s not even a boycott anymore. Brands are just done with the husk of the former Twitter.