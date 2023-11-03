A proud Daily Kos Elections tradition arrives once again! Yes, once again, our friends at the exceptional Green’s Bakery are generously sponsoring the annual Daily Kos Elections predictions contest, with babka (and other treats) for the winners!

If you want the chance to win babka and glory, click here to submit your answers. To enter, you must have a Daily Kos account in good standing that was created on or before Nov. 2. You will also need to provide your email address so that we can contact you if you win. The deadline for submitting predictions is 5 PM ET Tuesday, Nov. 7—one hour before the first polls close. You may enter as many times as you like, but only your final prediction received before the deadline will count.

Our quiz has two parts, plus a tiebreaker:

• Part 1, nine questions. Pick who you think will win each race. We’re testing your predictive power in these contests taking place on Tuesday: Kentucky governor; Mississippi governor; Pennsylvania Supreme Court; Aurora, CO mayor; Manchester, NH mayor; Suffolk County, NY executive; Allegheny County, PA district attorney; Bucks County, PA Board of Commissioners; and Ohio Issue 1. Each correct answer is worth 1 point.

• Part 2, two questions. This year, the entire Virginia State Senate is up. We’re asking you to predict how many of the 40 seats in the chamber will elect a Democrat on Tuesday (Democrats currently hold 22 seats). If you guess exactly the right number, you get 6 points. If you’re off by one in either direction, you get 5 points, 4 points if you're off by two, and so on (no negative points).

This year, the entire Virginia House of Delegates is also up. We’re likewise asking you to predict how many of the 100 seats in the chamber will elect a Democrat on Tuesday (Democrats currently hold 48 seats). Again, if you guess exactly the right number, you get 6 points. If you’re off by one in either direction, you get 5 points, 4 points if you're off by two, and so on (and again, no negative points).

• Tiebreaker: Guess the percentage that each of the two leading candidates (Sheila Jackson Lee and John Whitmire) will receive in the first round of voting in the officially nonpartisan mayoral election in Houston, Texas. Also, guess the percentage that all other candidates will receive, combined. (If no candidate wins a majority, a Dec. 9 runoff would be held between the top two vote-getters.)

Need a little help before you submit your predictions? Check out our hour-by-hour guide to election night where we run through all of Tuesday's notable races, including every election we're asking about in our contest.

Again, click here to submit your responses. Feel free to share your guesses in comments (though only answers submitted via the form will count). Winners will be notified once all election results are final, so there may be a bit of a delay before we can contact you while we wait for each and every race to be resolved.

And thanks once again to Green's, our sponsor!