Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was found guilty of all seven criminal charges against him on Thursday night, with the jury deliberating for less than five hours (including a dinner break) after a more than four-week trial. At his peak, SBF, as he is often called, was a billionaire semi-celebrity hailed for his genius. But it turns out that it was basically all a fraud. Bankman-Fried was convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

It’s quite a comedown for the boy genius—and for the right-wing loudmouths who predicted that Bankman-Fried would never be charged by the Biden Justice Department because he had been a major Democratic campaign donor. Tucker Carlson went in on that theory in November 2022, saying, “Biden’s Justice Department seems not very interested in a man called Sam Bankman-Fried.”

Carlson continued: “Why is that? Well, maybe because Bankman-Fried was the Democratic Party’s second-biggest donor this cycle. Just over 30 or thereabouts, but he came in right behind George Soros for the amount of money that he gave to Democrats. He’s friends with all of them.” And yet here we are, less than a year later, and Bankman-Fried could be spending the rest of his life in prison. (Also, Bankman-Fried said he gave similar amounts to Republicans.)

x Tucker Carlson, Nov. 10, 2022: "Biden's Justice Department seems not very interested in a man called Sam Bankman-Fried. Why is that? Well, maybe because [SBF] was the Democratic Party's second biggest donor... no warrant has been issued. Why? Well, because he's a political ally." pic.twitter.com/ehdZhB5wJ6 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 3, 2023

It wasn’t just Carlson. Here’s Elon Musk and Tom Fitton, the president of the right-wing group Judicial Watch, trading theories:

As of this writing, neither Musk nor Fitton has tweeted about the SBF verdict. It is terribly inconvenient for their narrative, after all.

“Sam Bankman-Fried thought that he was above the law. Today’s verdict proves he was wrong,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. It also proves Tucker Carlson, Tom Fitton, and Elon Musk were wrong. Not that that’s hard to do.