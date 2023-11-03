Thursday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg addressed newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson’s vitriolic homophobia.

It kicked off when Colbert quoted an article in which Johnson wrote, “Experts project that homosexual marriage is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.” Colbert then asked Buttigieg how he could work with a person who thinks something like this.

“Look, I'll work with anybody who can help us get good transportation available to the American people,” Buttigieg said.

“But I don't know, maybe we'll just have him over because our little house isn't that far from the Capitol. And if he could see what it's like when I come home from work and Chasten’s bringing the kids home from day care, or vice versa, and one of us is getting the mac and cheese ready, and the other one's microwaving those little freezer meatballs that are a great cheat code if you got toddlers and you got to feed them quickly, and they won't take their shoes off and one of them needs a diaper change—everything about that is chaos. But nothing about that is dark. That's … the love of God is in that house.”

Unfortunately for America, the Christians like Johnson have very little interest in the teachings of Jesus and much more interest in the domination of the Book of Revelation.

It's a shame Buttigieg even has to address something like this. He appeared on the show to primarily talk about the second anniversary of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. During the appearance, he reminded viewers that while some construction jobs will be completed relatively quickly, other infrastructure projects are “like cathedrals” where a project’s initial workers may not see its completion.