Sometimes politicians tell us who they are by their actions—and sometimes they just tell us who they are. Case in point: On Friday afternoon, new House Speaker Mike Johnson sent out a fundraising email that said (in bold type, no less), "I refuse to put people over politics."

x spotted in a Speaker Mike Johnson fundraising email: "I refuse to put people over politics" pic.twitter.com/Li9MdeX7RS — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 3, 2023

That might explain why he’s been so terrible at fundraising. Clearly, there are some quality-control issues in that operation.