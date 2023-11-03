When people ask me why I'm a Democrat, I always say that it's because the Democratic Party is the party of helping people. Rep. Jamie Raskin continues to prove me right, because when Republican Rep. George Santos sent out his "Dear Colleague" letter to "express his gratitude" to his fellow representatives for failing to muster the votes to expel him from the House, Raskin rose to the occasion.

Knowing that Santos' office had just suffered a terrible setback when his only available proofreader had to flee the building after (by Santos' telling) a rampaging bear burst out of the heating ducts, interrupting an in-office volleyball game that Santos was definitely winning, Raskin stepped in to give Santos' letter the editing the fabulist congressman’s remaining staff was unable to provide.

From Politico's Nicholas Wu:

x new - Others who got Santos' letter weren't so impressed. Rep. Jamie Raskin got one (he'd voted against the expulsion citing the precedent it would set), copy edited by hand, and sent it back to Santos.



“P.S. It’s not shameful to resign.”https://t.co/ABjkOtqUJz

See below: pic.twitter.com/DO3vgMWotU — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 3, 2023

We're not going to fault Santos for not knowing how to spell "principles," since those aren’t something that come up in the Santos office very often. It was probably a worse mistake for Santos to not date the letter, though. Without a date, how will future readers know which expulsion vote Santos is referring to here? It's pretty clear that there's going to be more than one!

Raskin had two helpful notes for Santos. "P.S. It's not shameful to resign" was the first. The second:

Dear Congressman Santos: I appreciate your note and only wish someone had proofread it first. Meanwhile, you should apologize to the people of New York for all of your lies and deceit. I know you must have thought you could get away with it all in the party of Trump, but the truth is resilient.

See there? That's why I'm a Democrat. Seeing a fellow member of Congress in distress, Raskin takes time out of his day to provide free proofreading, offer counseling, and give a few words of advice for the future. He's helping, and that's what Democrats do.

