“Weaponization” is one of the right’s most beloved words. If they’re caught in a crime, it’s because the legal system has been weaponized. If they look bad in an interview, it’s the weaponized media. If schools are teaching kids accurate history, it shows how textbooks have been weaponized against the legacy of America’s perfectly moral, lily-white, church-going, 100% Republican founders.
On Thursday, Republicans in the House are holding a public hearing on how the whole government has been weaponized, with that weaponizing apparently consisting of suggestions that social media guard against disinformation and racism.
In any case, Rep. Jim Jordan is at the helm, conspiracy theories are guaranteed, and Elon Musk has already drawn praise for “his support for free speech.” Let’s tune in.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Mark Sumner
Rep. Greg Steube and Shellenberger once again involve themselves in explaining how the FBI censored people by … pointing out a small number of posts that were in violation of Twitter’s terms. Most of which were not actually pulled.
More talk of the massive “censorship industrial complex” (Republicans love this coinage. Expect to hear it many more times.) Expect Steube to add all this to the stack of reasons why Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Mark Sumner
Troye is asked about a second Trump administration and talks about Plan 2025 and how Trump has promised to put loyalists in charge of every government decision.
Rep. Wasserman Schultz and Troye talk about how hate speech on social media is directly connected to violence in real life.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Rep. Elise Stefanik asks Taibbi and Shellenberger to give their best six-degrees of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories.
And now Shellenberger and Stefanik have just bonded over the idea that content moderators at social media platforms have too much power. She solicits from Shellenberger a hearty agreement that this represents election interference.
Republicans are halfway to drafting the “Elon was right, Hate Cesspools for all Act.”
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Rep. Stephen Lynch points out that there hasn’t been a meeting of this committee since July, and the last time any witnesses were called it was the same two witnesses that testified before. He wonders why the thousands of government employees and other experts who have actual knowledge on this topic aren’t being called.
”I’m old enough to remember Republicans who knew what they were doing,” said Lynch. “And I miss them. I’m old enough to remember Republicans who stood up to Russian dictators, not suck up to Russian dictators.”
Lynch asks Troye about the threat incompetence represents to national security, then points out that the Republicans spent 22 days arguing over the next speaker.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Massie and Shellenberger go on to talk about a volunteer group that helped health care organizations fight vaccine disinformation. Shellenberger says there were so many former intelligence people in the group it “creeped him out.”
That seems to be the sum total of evidence that this was somehow a government group.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Rep. Thomas Massie actually does talk to Troye—long enough to claim that congressional Twitter accounts were subject to a conspiracy theory. Massie then goes on to yell at Troye because one of his tweets was flagged for disinformation. Which, he says, means that Troye’s “testimony is false.”
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Rep. Gerry Connolly informs Issa that this hearing is about Trump. So there.
Connolly immediately asks Troye about Trump’s announced plans to use the Insurrection Act to deploy the military against protesters. Troye confirms that this was a frequent point of discussion within the Trump White House and that it should be taken very seriously.
Troye confirms that Trump called for 10,000 troops to quell peaceful protests in Washington D.C.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Issa says Jordan was “throttled” so he “wasn’t heard very loudly” and then asks if Taibbi believes that could have “changed the outcome.”
I’m assuming this is Issa saying that Trump would have won in 2020 if Jordan had been given a 24/7 platform to scream about Hunter Biden. But honestly, I’m not sure.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Troye inconveniently points out to the room that social media sites moderating their own content isn’t a violation of the First Amendment—it’s an expression of the First Amendment.
She mentions what real weaponization of the government looks like. It looks like Trump purposely delayed disaster aid to states where leaders had not supported him. She then runs through the plans Trump has for revenge if he ever gains power again, including how he has already stated he would disregard the Constitution.
She calls what’s happening in the hearing “political theater” and urges them to look at the real threat.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Now Subramanya is up to explain how Canada is an authoritarian hell that could be the future of America if we don’t … don’t … Honestly, that part’s not clear.
Subramanya goes on to explain how Facebook refusing to pay to link to Canadian news sources is destroying lives. Canada passed a law requiring that social media sites had to pay for such links at the request of the news providers who were tired of seeing more people read the news on those sites than on the sites where they were written. According to Subramanya this is “authoritarian and regressive.”
She gets a “well said” from Jordan and some applause from the room for waving the America-is-the-best flag.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Taibbi is up next to explain how this isn’t a right-wing fantasy because disinformation from fringe left groups was also scrutinized. He then zigs into explaining why hate speech laws are bad.
Taibbi then takes a half dozen massive logical leaps to conclude that efforts to shoot down false claims about election fraud or vaccine efficiency are actually a “class war” carried out by “elite gatekeepers.”
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Shellenberger starts his intro first, playing up his “censorship-industrial complex” by claiming he has new evidence that U.S. and U.K. intelligence involved themselves in social media. He then claims he has an official who was in “the Obama White House in 2017” to discuss founding a disinformation agency to “prevent a repeat of 2016.”
Everything Shellenberger is saying seems to indicate that there was concern about the spreading of lies and disinformation, especially by foreign governments. His solution is to ask Congress to strip away any efforts to guard against disinformation.
Because that’s definitely what we need.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Rep. Stacey Plaskett opens the hearing by pointing out what real weaponization of government looks like—Trump’s threats to execute opponents, call out the military against protesters, abolish the First Amendment, and construct massive internment camps.
Plaskett explains that Troye is there to speak up as someone who was an insider at the Trump White House. So don’t expect her to get many questions that don’t come from Democrats.
UPDATE: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
The witnesses today are: Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger of Twitter Files “fame,” Canadian pundit Rupa Subramanya who is best known for columns on why she left Islam, and Olivia Troye, a former member of Mike Pence’s staff who is known for speaking out against Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taibbi and Shellenberger already appeared in a hearing months ago and have nothing new to say. However, Republicans are looking for a distraction from Trump and from how Elon Musk is unraveling on the public stage. So they’ll do their best.