“Weaponization” is one of the right’s most beloved words. If they’re caught in a crime, it’s because the legal system has been weaponized. If they look bad in an interview, it’s the weaponized media. If schools are teaching kids accurate history, it shows how textbooks have been weaponized against the legacy of America’s perfectly moral, lily-white, church-going, 100% Republican founders.

On Thursday, Republicans in the House are holding a public hearing on how the whole government has been weaponized, with that weaponizing apparently consisting of suggestions that social media guard against disinformation and racism.

In any case, Rep. Jim Jordan is at the helm, conspiracy theories are guaranteed, and Elon Musk has already drawn praise for “his support for free speech.” Let’s tune in.