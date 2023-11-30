On Thursday, the House debated whether to expel embattled Rep. George Santos. The New York Republican, who is facing federal charges for campaign fraud, held a press conference shortly before the debate began, and it was the most George Santos press conference a George Santos could have, featuring a lot of wild talking, accusation-throwing, threatening, and cajoling!

In an edited video posted by Keith Boykin, Santos said:

He is amazed that “this House continues to want to push me out.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is to blame for logistical issues with “the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.”

He’s going to introduce a motion to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm. (He did introduce it.)

He “will be filing a slew of complaints in the coming hours of today and tomorrow.”

Everything that is happening to him is “theater for the cameras. It’s theater for the microphones.”

It is the “second-year anniversary” of his wedding, and he’s going to “enjoy it.”

Nothing he’s wearing was bought with campaign funds.

“The future is endless. I mean, you just never know. You can do whatever you want next, and I'm just going to do whatever I want.”

The House is set to vote on Santos’ fate on Friday.

