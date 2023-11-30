Looks like Musk is ready to abandon Twitter, er, “X”

Yesterday, Elon Musk told his corporate advertisers, and specifically Disney CEO Bob Iger, to “Go fuck yourself.” And after claiming he’d never let advertisers “blackmail” him (and clearly not understanding that word’s meaning), he admitted, “What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it’s going to kill the company.” Then he said he wouldn’t use his own money to bail out the company.

As Daily Kos’ Mark Sumner writes today, “If the company should fail in the coming weeks, it will be one of the largest, most astounding, and most self-inflicted business failures in history.” (Click through on that link for a joyride of Musk’s greatest hits.)

More top stories

Cheney’s new book is a devastating indictment of Republican efforts to overturn 2020

Former Rep. Liz Cheney hates Republican insurrectionists as much as we do.

Republicans continue wasting time instead of governing

Republicans in Congress are up to nothing useful, as usual.

Republican Congress member opposes overtime pay but whines about Americans who 'don't want to work'

According to Republicans, the problem with people working overtime for free is that they “don’t want to work.” Got it.

Trump’s lawyer told him it would ‘be a crime’ to ignore a federal subpoena. Guess what he did next

Hint: It’s not a trick question.

Daily Wire CEO makes pitch for everyone to 'say the N-word'

It’s as bad as it sounds.

Comic:

More comics.