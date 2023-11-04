Charlie Sykes/The Bulwark:

Taking the Trump Davidians Seriously And: What does "Come Retribution" really mean? Nota bene: If he wins next year, he’s going to pardon them [the J6 convicted insurrectionists] all. He keeps telling us so. Over and over again. But he keeps telling us other things as well. Perhaps attention ought to be paid, because his campaign gets no points for subtlety. This is, after all, not the first time he has performed the J6 prisoner anthem and praised the imprisoned Insurrectionists. This wasn’t a gaffe — it has become a foundational theme in his bid to reclaim power. When he launched his campaign, notes Jonathan Karl in his new book, Trump chose Waco, Texas for his first rally. The symbolism shouldn’t be overlooked.

x If you care about who wins the next presidential race, I bet that, come October 2024, you'll be sweating what's happening in Pennsylvania: if ballots are rejected, how election cases are going.



And: A lot of will come down to who wins office THIS Tuesday. ⬇️ — Taniel (@Taniel) November 3, 2023

Bolts Magazine:

10 Local Elections This Month That Matter to Voting Rights These key hotspots will shape how elections are administered across the country and how easily people can exercise their right to vote. Elected officials shape the rules and procedures of U.S. elections: This head-spinning situation makes off-year cycles like 2023 critical to the shape of democracy since many offices in state and local governments are on the ballot. In this guide, Bolts introduces you to ten elections that are coming up this month that will impact how local officials administer future elections, and how easily people can exercise their voting rights.

our own Stephen Wolf for Daily Kos elections

Politico:

Biden weighs border deal — altering asylum law for Ukraine aid Republicans placed a political lighting rod of an issue squarely into the biggest legislative matter before Congress. The outreach illustrates how challenging the coming days will be for the White House as it tries to move a $106 billion supplemental aid package that includes money for Ukraine, Israel, the southern border and Taiwan. Republicans have insisted that any large-scale plan include border policy changes as well. In the process, they have placed a political lighting rod of an issue squarely into the biggest legislative matter before Congress — and forced the White House to balance competing interests. A former administration official familiar with the discussions, who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations, said the White House’s openness to asylum reform “was a huge substantive risk, and political one.” “It could get ugly,” the person added.

What really sucks is having a Republican House holding anything and everything hostage. It matters for ‘must pass’ items.

November 2024 is the way to reverse that, though much of what they do now is messaging performative theatre, with the Senate ultimately deciding how thing will go down.

Bloomberg:

Fed Hiking Cycle Looks Done After US Jobs Report Shows Cooling ‘Put a fork in it - they are done,’ says Wells Fargo economist

The jobs report shows labor market is rebalancing as Fed wants “Put a fork in it – they are done,” said Jay Bryson, Wells Fargo & Co. chief economist. “If you are an FOMC official, this is what you wanted to see. This is very good news for the Fed.” The US central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee voted on Wednesday to hold interest rates at a 22-year high for a second straight meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in a press briefing that it’s an open question whether the central bank would need to hike again, and that it’s “proceeding carefully,” an assessment that’s often suggested a reluctance to raise rates in the near term.

You won’t see immediate results but there are election implications if rates stop going up.

Bloomberg:

Eric Trump Says in NY Fraud Trial He’d Never Sign Inaccurate Documents Ex-president’s son says he relied on accountants and lawyers

Civil fraud trial resumes Monday with Donald Trump testifying Eric Trump insisted he wasn’t involved in the daily operations of the company and only signed documents when he got expert advice to do so. “I relied on our accounting office,” he said. “I relied on one of the biggest accounting firms in the country, and I relied on one of the greatest legal teams in the country, and when they gave me comfort that the statement was perfect, I was happy to execute.” But earlier in the trial, Mazars USA LLP accountant Donald Bender testified he relied on the Trump Organization to provide accurate valuation data and that he wouldn’t have signed off on the financial statements if he had known they were inflated. Bender said under the terms of the contract with Trump, Mazars wasn’t required to verify the appraisals. Trump Organization statements of financial condition were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals. Eric Trump expressed little concern for how others used the documents

Liars lie. That won’t get them off the hook. News at 11.

x “Even in the chaotic universe of Republican politics, with its shameless demands and perverse incentives, certain rules still apply. Among them: People still have to like you.”@PeterHamby assesses the brief rise and rapid fall of Vivek Ramaswamy. — Puck (@PuckNews) October 23, 2023

Gabriel Sherman/Vanity Fair:

Donald Trump, After Bashing Netanyahu, Is Trying to Shore Up His Pro-Israel Cred While Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war is drawing rare praise from Republicans—“A+” says one GOP donor—the former president is doing damage control in speeches and privately with Jewish leaders on the right. Trump advisers have been worried that bashing Netanyahu in the middle of a war would hurt Trump politically with pro-Israel GOP voters. Republicans, in private, are praising Joe Biden’s strong support for Israel. “A+” a Republican donor texted me. For Republicans, Biden backing Israel is a win-win. He is giving Republicans a policy they favor while at the same time alienating progressive voters, a key part of the Democratic base. “He’s continuing to support Israel under massive pressure from his left flank, so you gotta give him credit for that,” a GOP operative said. There are signs Biden won’t stay in total lockstep with Netanyahu, whom White House aides reportedly see as potentially losing power in Israel given dwindling public support. The president this week suggested a “pause” on humanitarian grounds, though still stopped short of calling for a cease-fire, bucking the demands of some lawmakers in his party and potentially turning off voters. According to an October 31 poll, Biden’s support among Arab Americans, a key constituency in Midwest battleground states, plunged to 17%.

x This was my latest from late yesterday in case you may have missed it: Biden and Netanyahu Look Headed for a Breakup on Unqualified U.S. Support for the Gaza War https://t.co/q58DYOfraC via @thedailybeast — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 3, 2023

x Republicans introduce bill to expel Palestinians from the United States https://t.co/JWcNqbE4nQ — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) November 3, 2023

