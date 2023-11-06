Trump’s morning performance was marked by long, rambling responses that failed to answer questions and repeatedly went off track to repeat the kind of claims he’s made multiple times on social media. Much of it seemed dedicated to trying to rile Judge Engoron into taking some kind of definitive action that might have justified a motion for mistrial.
After a lunch break in which both Trump and his attorney Habba seemed intent on bolstering that case, Trump was mostly monosyllabic in responding to a series of large documents he was presented during the afternoon.
Toward the end of the testimony, Trump seemed to be winding up again, attacking Enrogon and the state’s attorney Wallace. But Wallace successfully led Trump past a series of loan agreements, got the responses he wanted, and let Trump go.
Trump is off the stand.
Following Trump’s testimony, Kise immediately brought up his threat of a motion for a mistrial. This time, he told Enrogon that he may want to bring up information that could be barred in court. Presumably, this means without digging into conspiracy theories around Engoron, James, and others.
Engoron ends the day asking Kise not to file that motion. But it’s a pretty good bed that the motion will be filed. After all, Trump had already lost this case before the trial began. We’re only there to determine how badly he lost it.