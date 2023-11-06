Last week, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump appeared in the New York courtroom of Judge Arthur Engoron, where each made it clear that they had helped to commit fraud. Eric Trump’s testimony in particular went so poorly that Donald Trump’s legal team, headed up by attorney Chris Kise, went to extraordinary lengths to disrupt the court on Thursday and Friday, causing Engoron to expand his gag order over the weekend to protect members of the court staff from further abuse and endangerment.

Engoron has already found that Trump, his sons, and his company engaged in fraud. The trial now is just about establishing specific violations and setting an appropriate level of punishment. Everything has gone so badly for team Trump in the trial that on Friday, Kise threatened to seek a mistrial on the ludicrous basis that Trump has a “First Amendment right” to insult and threaten Engoron’s legal clerk. Most everything the attorneys have done in court seems like an open attempt to provoke Engoron into giving Kise some pretext to support asking for a do-over.

On Monday morning, Donald Trump is slated to sit down and answer questions about the massive fraud he, his family, and his companies have committed. However, don’t be surprised if Kise and Trump attorney Alina Habba continue in their attempt to derail the trial.

Editor’s note: Judge Arthur Engoron’s name was misspelled in a previous version.