On Sunday, CNN’s Manu Raju showed a video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with reporters in D.C. Greene criticized her entire political party, saying, “Voters across the country are sick and tired of Republicans because they never do anything to hold this government accountable.” Greene has been one of many Republicans at war with other Republicans, trying to control the MAGA direction of the party.

Greene elaborated on the theme, saying that everybody except herself is the problem. “Republicans go out on the campaign trail and go on TV and do their five-minute hearing videos and post up on social media and say all this garbage about how they're going to fight it and stop it. […] I feel like many of the American people that think that Republicans in Congress completely failed them. I feel the same way, and I'm a Republican member of Congress.”

The only thing I would add here is that Greene shouldn’t be so modest: She didn’t include how she’s 100% guilty of the exact things she is criticizing in her own caucus. In fact, the recent federal court ruling striking down Georgia Republicans’ discriminatory gerrymandered maps has left open the possibility that some of the people Greene represents will be able to get out from under a person they might describe as saying “all this garbage.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution even touched on it over the weekend, interviewing various voters in Greene’s own Georgia district on what they hope to see in the ruling.

Deborah Douglin, a Black resident of Powder Springs who works in real estate, said she was “blindsided” when she was drawn into Greene’s district in 2021. Douglin was previously in the 13th Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott. “I believe that gerrymandering has got us stuck with somebody who absolutely, in no shape or form, represents who I am, what we think or what we would want,” Douglin said. “Especially with the actions that we have seen her do. I’m totally embarrassed that she is my representative.”

Many Americans outside of her district feel embarrassed Greene is even allowed in Congress.