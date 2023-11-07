Energize An Ally Tuesday The world needs you to make a big donation today. But not money. Just a bucketful of positive “Big-D” vibes sent in the general vicinity of—[gestures wildly with index fingers]—the United States, where elections big and small are happening. To be clear: you vote in a voting booth, not in that voter’s butt. Yes, it's finally here: the 2023 election contests that the giant media machine tells me are the bellwether—the moss on the tree, the entrails in the dish, the Ouija Board in the dark, the signpost at the intersection, the fuzz on the caterpillar, the Magic 8 Ball in my toy box—for future events such as these that will affect you in the future. If Democrats can unleash some whupass, then 2024 will be…something something something I don't believe the media machine and neither should you. Positive vibes today especially for Beshear in Kentucky, Presley in Mississippi, the legislature in Virginia, and abortion rights in Ohio. It's health care, jobs, education, fact, science, and empathy versus ignorance, incompetence, racism, and violence. To all the candidates of Team D mixing it up with their unhinged rivals from Team R, we wish you much luck and victory confetti.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Note: Vote!

-

By the Numbers:

Chrysanthemum Festival ends Sunday!

Days 'til Thanksgiving: 16

Days 'til the end of the Longwoods Gardens Chrysanthemum Festival in Pennsylvania: 5

Percent drop in catalytic converter thefts over the last year: 50%

Rank of Ford F Series truck, Honda Accord, and Toyota Prius among vehicles with the highest rate of converter theft: #1, #2, #3

Record time set by Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola at the New York City Marathon: 2:04.58

Percent chance that women's winner Hellen Obiri of Kenya also won the Boston Marathon this year (her secret: pickle juice): 100%

Decrease in heart attacks the day after Daylight Saving Time ends: -21%

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Oh look, it's a snoopy dawg…

-

JEERS to the dick in the dock. November 6th, 2023. A date which will live in infamy. America's greatest example of strength, intelligence, humility and patriotism was suddenly and deliberately attacked in a New York City courtroom by the imperial forces of the Deep State led by [insert the usual suspectsn here: Soros, Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, Shifty Adam Schiff, et al], all because of a little accounting error; a misplaced decimal point or a transposed number or something. For nineteen hours the poor (literally) defendant suffered the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune, often throwing his hands up to shield his face from the judge's fierce slapping and beating with his cane. But enough about the accounts of the trial by Russian bots on Twitter. Here's what really happened:

After a morning of attacking Judge Arthur Engoron, being rebuked buy the judge, and making ludicrous claims like estimating the value of Mar-a-Lago at over $1 billion, Trump really lost it, according to reporters on the scene. The smile of a judge who knows he’s got the hostile defendant dead to rights. Trump’s lawyers must have had an outburst like this baked into their plans for this trial—there was basically no way someone with Trump’s fragile ego and poor self-control would make it through prosecutors’ questioning without having some kind of temper tantrum.

Two things we know: 1) History books will note that this was the first time a former United States president was a hapless and unprepared defendant in a multi-count fraud trial, and 2) Those history books will all be banned in the red states.

CHEERS to getting railroaded. Last week during our regular Wednesday lunch at the White House, President Biden asked me point-blank: "Billeh, what will it take to secure your vote?" I looked him in his steely eyes and said, "Trains, sir! Trains is what it'll take." He said fine, and this is what I woke up to yesterday:

The Biden administration on Monday will announce a $16.4 billion investment for rail projects along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor as part of the overall investments in infrastructure by President Biden, a longtime Amtrak user. The projects are an effort to move “the United States closer to his vision for world-class passenger rail,” an official said. […] The projects include rebuilding 100-year-old tunnels and bridges, upgrading tracks, power systems, signals, stations and advancing future projects that aim to improve travel times by increasing operating speeds and reducing delays. The administration is also aiming to “ensure that train service is more convenient and climate-friendly than either driving or flying,” officials said. Officials noted that the Northeast Corridor, which runs from Boston to D.C., supports 800,000 trips a day and is the most heavily traveled rail corridor in the U.S.

Sadly, what I meant was model trains—I want model trains. That’s what I meant. (But he’ll still get my vote because lunch was pretty decent.)

JEERS to promises unkept. Sixty years ago today, back in 1962, Richard Nixon announced that he was leaving politics with the immortal words, "You won't have Nixon to kick around anymore." Relive the smarm…

-

We did, in fact, have him to kick around some more. Then Ford kicked us by un-kicking him with a pardon. That was mean.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x What a great man!



pic.twitter.com/AG7EVbx7LE — The Best (@ThebestFigen) November 3, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to having a valid bee in your bonnet. 151 years ago this week, in 1872, Susan B. Anthony (and several other feisty ladies with equality on their minds) made a beeline for her local polling place and voted for the first time. It was a shining, glorious moment for…well, for a moment, because Anthony was arrested, tried and fined $100. She said up yours, the judge said okay fine whatever, and she was free to go. Forty-eight years later, women finally, officially secured the right to vote.

Always a popular spot for “I Voted” stickers at election time.

The winner in 1920: Horrible Harding. It was all smooth sailing from there. I mean...right?

JEERS to timely updates from our international bureau. Here's the latest on the shooting match between Israel and the terrorists of Hamas, providing the clearest picture yet of exactly what's going on over there:

At least I think it’s over there. Might be Albuquerque. Stay tuned for updates as we recall our international team and send them to New Mexico to investigate. (And people wonder why journalism costs so much.)

-

Ten years ago in C&J: November 7, 2013

CHEERS to gravity defiance. Time to pick up your dirty underwear and hide your porn, Mars Rover Curiosity—you're about to get some company from India:

Hundreds of people watched the rocket carrying the Mars orbiter take off from the east-coast island of Sriharikota and streak across the sky. Many more across the country watched live TV broadcasts. Officials at the space center described it as a "textbook launch." If the mission is successful, India will become only the fourth nation to visit the red planet after the Soviet Union, the United States and Europe.

The craft is traveling at the speed of Bollywood Wedding Procession and will arrive sometime next century.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to this thing you Earthlings call...politics. As the last grains of sand slip from the top of the 2023 election hourglass to the bottom, a few words of wisdom from a few wise wordsmiths:

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary." —H.L. Mencken "A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul." —George Bernard Shaw "Politics is like football. If you see daylight, go through the hole." —John F. Kennedy "There is no more independence in politics than there is in jail." —Will Rogers "Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich by promising to protect each from the other" —Oscar Ameringer "The word 'politics' is derived from the word 'poly', meaning 'many', and the word 'ticks', meaning 'blood sucking parasites'." —Larry Hardiman "In politics, stupidity is not a handicap." —Napoleon (Now starring in his very own Ridley Scott movie) "The American political system is like fast food: mushy, insipid, made out of disgusting things—and everybody wants some." —P.J. O'Rourke

Yeah, but with a sprig of parsley it's kinda tasty.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial “Bill in Portland Maine is my inspiration. Most people don’t know that.” —Rep. George Santos

-