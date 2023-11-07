To hear Donald Trump tell it, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ political career is over because she chose to endorse his chief political rival in the 2024 primary at a Monday evening rally.

"If and when Kim Reynolds of Iowa endorses Ron DeSanctimonious, who is absolutely dying in the polls both in Iowa and Nationwide, it will be the end of her political career in that MAGA would never support her again, just as MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again," Trump wrote Sunday, blasting Reynolds for siding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the first-in-the-nation caucus.

"Two extremely disloyal people getting together is, however, a very beautiful thing to watch," Trump continued, "They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!"

There are few things Trump enjoys more than politicians groveling at his feet. Conversely, there's little he despises more than politicians concluding they simply don't need him anymore, particularly when Trump feels like he made them.

In the 2018 election cycle, Trump legitimately plucked DeSantis—then just a run-of-the-mill congressman with low name recognition—out of obscurity to run for governor.

Reynolds, who won reelection in 2022 by a landslide, is extremely popular among Republican voters in the Hawkeye State. In August, the Iowa Poll found that 81% of likely Republican caucusgoers viewed her favorably, while just 18% viewed her unfavorably.

Whether Reynolds backing DeSantis will make a discernible difference in the Iowa contest remains to be seen. Trump continues to dominate the Iowa field with north of 40% of the vote, while DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are stuck in the teens and vying for second place in recent polling.

But in case anyone was confused about Trump's feelings on the endorsement, the disgraced former president’s campaign issued a statement Sunday echoing his rage tweets.

"Kim Reynolds apparently has begun her retirement tour early as she clearly does not have any ambition for higher office," the Trump campaign said in an email statement.

Trump really doesn’t handle rejection well.