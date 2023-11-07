PENNSYLVANIA: In the two high-profile races in Allegheny County, with 95% of the vote reporting, Democrats have held onto one key office, while the other one is as tight as it gets.
Democrat Sara Innamorato has defeated Republican Joseph Rockey in the critical race for county executive, according to an AP call in the past few minutes. She currently leads Rockey 53-47.
In the district attorney’s race, Democrat Matt Dugan, the former public defender for the county, has a miniscule lead (816 votes) over Republican Steve Zappala, who served as DA for a quarter century as a Democrat then switched to the GOP when he lost his primary earlier this year to Dugan.