With the top-tier races looking clear-cut, we’re going to call it a night on Daily Kos Elections’ live coverage of the 2023 election. All in all, with a number of key wins, it was another night that Democrats have to be pleased with! (Another thing to think about is that tonight’s performances — along with the special election results we’ve been seeing this year — are also a marked departure from recent polls of the presidential race.)
Let’s recap some of the highlights:
• Virginia Democrats regained control of the state House, two years after Republicans flipped it. Around five races are still outstanding, but 51 seats have definitely gone to the Democrats, and out of 100 seats, that’s just enough. Virginia Democrats also retained control of the state Senate (holding at least 21 and possibly 22 seats in the 40-seat chamber). This is unmistakably a blow to Republican governor Glenn Youngkin, removing any chances of him enacting a stricter abortion ban and probably also squelching any lingering talk (which was unrealistic to start with) of him making a late jump into the presidential race.
• Kentucky re-elected incumbent Democratic governor Andy Beshear. He currently leads Republican Secretary of State Daniel Cameron 53-47; while polls showed Beshear with an edge throughout the campaign, that’s still a solid win in a usually red state.
• Mississippi has re-elected incumbent Republican governor Tate Reeves to a second term (this race was called just minutes ago). His Democratic opponent, Public Service Commissioner (and distant relative of Elvis) Brandon Presley, held Reeves to a 52-46 margin, a distinct overperformance of Mississippi’s presidential numbers.
• Pennsylvania elected Democrat Daniel McCaffrey to the state Supreme Court, who defeated Republican Carolyn Carluccio 53-47 in the perennial swing state. While control of the Supreme Court was not directly in the balance tonight, this adds some insulation to the Democrats’ edge on the Court, which may end up making key rulings concerning the 2024 presidential election.
• Ohio voters passed two important initiatives tonight. Issue 1 — which guaranteed the right to abortion and other reproductive rights — passed by a 56-44 margin, keeping alive the nationwide winning streak on abortion rights initiatives in states both blue and red. On Issue 2 — a vote to legalize recreational marijuana — wound up passing by an identical margin, 56-44.
That’s the end of our coverage tonight, but please check in tomorrow with Daily Kos Elections for more coverage, including how the last few Virginia legislative races shake out!