Virginia Democrats have held the state Senate, which they won from Republicans when the chamber was last up in 2019, with media outlets calling at least 21 seats for Democrats in the 40-member chamber.

Several Democrats provided difference-making wins in competitive districts, including state Dels. Danica Roem and Schuyler VanValkenburg, state Sen. Aaron Rouse, and former CIA officer Russet Perry. While the final breakdown between the parties is not yet known, state Sen. Monty Mason remains locked in a close race; if he prevails, he’d give Democrats a 22nd seat, which would match the number they held heading into the election. All members are elected to four-year terms, so the Senate will next be up again in 2027.

Meanwhile, control of the state House, where Republicans had a 52-48 advantage, remains unresolved. The Democrats' success in the Senate, though, ensures that Republicans will not have the unfettered opportunity to enact their agenda, including the 15-week abortion ban that Gov. Glenn Youngin has long sought.