At 10 AM ET, Ivanka Trump will overcome the personal hardship of appearing during a school week and take the stand to testify concerning the massive levels of fraud committed by Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and other officers of the Trump Organization.

Unlike her father and brothers, Ivanka is not personally at risk, since most of her involvement in the actions under investigation were protected by the statute of limitations. That means that, unlike other other members of her family, she may still be able to conduct business in New York when this is over. Also, she may actually be concerned about avoiding perjury.

This is likely to be the last time that anyone named “Trump” takes the stand in Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom. Trump’s legal team chose not to direct any questions to other family members after the state completed its questioning on previous days, and it seems highly unlikely that any will be called again. Once Ivanka completes her testimony, the state is expected to rest its case.

But don’t run off when she leaves the stand. There could be fireworks before the day is over.