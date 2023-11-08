Former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania appeared on the right-wing network Newsmax on Tuesday night, trying to spin the epic failures of his party’s ideology. Santorum, who previously lost his CNN pundit gig due to being a historically inaccurate racist, was asked for his thoughts on what had happened in Ohio. After giving lip service to “low turnout” and how Democratic candidates “outspent” Republicans, Santorum added this perfectly grotesque bit of Republican ideology:

Democrats outspend, and you put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot, and a lot of young people come out and vote. … It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio. I don’t know what they were thinking. But that's why I, thank goodness, that most of the states in this country don't allow you to put everything on the ballot, because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.

Conservative zealots pushed for misleading language on the ballot, hoping it might result in making abortion illegal throughout the Buckeye State.

The Democratic Party, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights enjoyed huge victories across the country Tuesday night. Ohio voters enshrined abortion rights, while voters in deep-red Kentucky dismissed the Republican anti-trans culture wars to reelect Democrat Andy Beshear as governor. There were myriad other Democratic victories, rebuking the Republican Party’s policy-free, hate-filled politics, and reminding many of us that our democracy works best when more people vote.