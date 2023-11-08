There has been no respite for the MAGA world. Trump’s bananas testimony on Monday was followed on Tuesday by Republicans losing elections across the country. Trying to keep up the myth that misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, and xenophobia are winning issues has become more and more difficult. On top of that, Ivanka Trump was set to testify in her father’s fraud trial on Wednesday. But don’t you worry—everything is about Donald Trump and only Donald Trump.

How is the disgraced former guy dealing with the past 24 hours? First, he went to his disaster of a social media company, Truth Social, to post his sadness about his daughter’s upcoming testimony, writing, “Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started, wouldn’t even consider a Jury, and said that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount.”

I think that was supposed to be about his daughter?

Trump had a suggestion for how MAGAland can spin Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s victory over state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in deep-red Kentucky. Use MAGA math! Also, it’s Sen. Mitch McConnell’s fault.

Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn't alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell. I told him early that's a big burden to overcome. McConnell and Romney are Kryptonite for Republican Candidates. I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was "too much to bear." Tate Reeves, on the other hand, surged to a win for Governor in Mississippi after my involvement. Congratulations to Tate!

The self-proclaimed “very stable genius” has always had an ability to create his own logic when it comes to numbers. Trump also posted this piece of fascistic fan fiction. The video itself is a moody-filtered bit of authoritarian propaganda.

x President @realDonaldTrump, the best US President of all time, posted my video! So so incredibly honored! 🫡🇺🇸🙏🏼 #DilleyMemeTeam pic.twitter.com/zNmzeKRO7a — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) November 8, 2023

RELATED STORY: The Governator stuns with a 12-minute speech against fascism that’s a must-see

At this point, Truth Social is almost like Trump’s expensive private diary. Unfortunately, Trump’s inner thoughts are made up of mostly misgivings, anger, and stupidity. They run about an inch deep and every single thought seems to synthesize into, “I’m miserable, and I want to make everyone else equally if not more miserable.”