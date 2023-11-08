Ivanka Trump takes the stand and is suddenly very forgetful

Ivanka Trump reluctantly took the stand in the New York civil fraud trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, after repeatedly trying to delay her testimony or escape it altogether. By all accounts, she was more polished than her brothers, who testified last week, but she seemed to have a lot of problems recalling the details of her dealings as a Trump Org executive. Daily Kos followed the trial live, and you can read a full recap of her testimony here. Let’s just say she hasn’t done dear old dad any favors.

There are a lot of happy, tired (and possibly hungover) Democrats today

Democrats nationwide are still rejoicing after another night of electoral wins. Reproductive rights dominated in Ohio, where you’d expect Republicans to get the message loud and clear: We aren’t going back. But not Ohio Republicans! They immediately retreated to fantasyland and started plotting a new path to ending reproductive rights.

Other big winners include school librarians and teachers, who must be breathing a sigh of relief after scores of Moms for Liberty candidates went down in flames. And even though Democrats largely trounced Republicans on Tuesday, so many national media outlets seem addicted to the narrative of Democratic doom.

Meanwhile, the hosts and guests of Fox News are doing a lot of soul-searching at the moment. They can’t quite put their finger on why an agenda of ending reproductive rights and bullying librarians, teachers, and LGBTQ+ kids wasn’t the winning message they were banking on. Over on Newsmax, Rick Santorum’s “sexy” excuses for Republican losses really had us laughing.

Republicans immediately got to work breaking things again

Finally, with the clock ticking on government funding, Republicans are realizing they need to get the ball rolling or another government shutdown is what we’ll all have on the table this holiday season. Unfortunately, Republican disarray is deepening, and we are again careening toward a disaster unless they get it together.

More top stories

Tuberville claims he’s ‘not just being hard-headed’ on military blockade, still refuses to bend

His one-man blockade on military promotions is now holding more than 350 senior military officers in limbo, and the damage will take years to unwind.

House Republicans will subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up

House Republicans are back to working as an arm of the Trump 2024 campaign. And they aren’t going to let a little thing like a lack of evidence stop them.

Florida chief financial officer calls for state government to fund Trump’s legal defenses

Florida’s chief financial officer has come up with a new way to light taxpayer money on fire: Pay for the legal defenses of an alleged billionaire facing more than 90 criminal counts.

Democrats win key seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which helped thwart Trump's election plot

This was a huge win for future elections!

Effort to remove Michigan GOP chair builds momentum as infighting and debt plague party

The party of fiscal responsibility again showed just how bad they are with money.

Democrats win full control of Virginia legislature in major rebuke to Youngkin

Democrats showed serious momentum heading toward 2024.

Comic:

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

More comics here.