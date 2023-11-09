We begin today with Kimberly Atkins Stohr of The Boston Globe identifying Donald John Trump as a two-time loser in one week.

Engoron made clear who is in charge, and it knocked Trump for such a loop that he didn’t realize he was crushing his own case by making devastating admissions on the stand — including that he intended to use the company’s financial statements to induce lenders like Deutsche Bank to give more money. Trust that Engoron, who will decide the fate of Trump and his prized business empire, didn’t miss that. If that dramatic courtroom smackdown wasn’t enough, voters had more bad news for Trump. Characterizing this week’s election results in states like Ohio, where voters gave state constitutional protection to reproductive rights, as merely a referendum against antiabortion proponents misses the forest for the very important trees. It was about so much more than abortion. It’s about freedom and democracy. Democrats have found a winning strategy by hammering home the importance of protecting actual liberty, real freedom, and legitimate choice for all Americans. That’s not just about reproductive freedom but also protecting our institutions, bolstering voting protections, having quality schools that teach history accurately, meaningful gun control, and more. That is a stinging loss not just for Trump but also for those who enabled and helped him.

Ryan Teague Beckwith of Slate examines why Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was also a big loser of the week.

...Youngkin chose a riskier path, putting all his chips on new restrictions on abortion, and on Tuesday, he lost that bet. Democrats have won back control of the state House of Delegates and kept the state Senate, a resounding win that means they can not only block his attempts to limit abortion, but begin the process of putting a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access before voters—a move he can’t yet veto. [...] The candidates predictably focused on bread-and-butter issues like crime and education on the campaign trail and in most of their ads. But Youngkin’s focus-grouped and poll-tested Big Idea was to neutralize the issue of abortion—a losing issue for Republicans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year—by focusing on a 15-week ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. If the plan had worked, Youngkin would have instantly been a national Republican hero, showing the party how to overcome its greatest weakness with suburban women voters in a key state. Already, some big-money donors nervous about Donald Trump’s chances of winning next November had been talking up Youngkin as a potential savior who could swoop into the Republican presidential primary and be offered as an alternative. That was about as likely to happen as, well, Larry Hogan or Chris Christie beating Trump. But it’s definitively over now, and Youngkin’s abortion plan is a big reason. Voters keep telling Republicans they want to protect access to abortion. In 2022, they rejected anti-abortion measures in Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana and backed abortion rights measures in California, Michigan, and Vermont. Earlier this year, they flipped the majority in the Wisconsin state Supreme Court over the issue. And on Tuesday, they enshrined abortion rights in the Ohio state constitution. Virginia proved no different.

Arpan Logo of Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan Democrats have lost their majority in the state House— for now— because two of their members won mayoral elections Tuesday.

Democrats have used a 56-54 majority in the House to pass a bevy of policy goals, including legislation expanding abortion access, setting clean energy goals, enacting new gun safety laws and more. Once Stone and Coleman are sworn into their respective offices in the coming weeks, the House will be evenly split 54-54 until special elections are held to fill their seats. [...] Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have to call for special elections to fill the open seats, and the expectation is that she will move quickly. The Secretary of State's Office previously estimated it would take 120 days to administer a special election. In 2022, both Coleman and Stone won their legislative races comfortably, election records show, signaling the seats would likely return to Democrats and restore the House majority after the special elections.

Congratulatons to Lori Stone for becoming the first female mayor of Warren. Congratulations are also in order for Melody Magee for becoming the first Black councilperson elected in the city of Warren. As far as the outgoing mayor, 4-term incumbent Republican Jim Fouts is concerned...adios! Hasta la vista! Bye!

Justin Papp of Roll Call reports that Senate Democrats have introduced a Senate bill to "enable” the people of Puerto Rico to decide whether Puerto wants to become the 51st state or to remain independent.

Heinrich has introduced a Senate bill that would force a plebiscite allowing Puerto Ricans to vote on three status options: statehood, independence or sovereignty in free association with the U.S. [...] The measure has 20 original co-sponsors, more than previous efforts in the chamber, according to Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. But the reality may be more grim. There’s no clear path forward for the legislation in a Senate only narrowly held by Democrats. “The status quo for Puerto Rico is unjust and undemocratic, and we need a path to change that,” said Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii. Other senators who appeared Wednesday were Ron Wyden of Oregon and Richard Blumenthal and Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut, all Democrats. A nearly identical bill advanced out of the House last year with bipartisan support but never got a vote in the Senate. While Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul M. Grijalva reintroduced it this year, it has yet to see committee action and has attracted just 12 Republicans co-sponsors — three of whom can’t vote on the floor because they represent U.S. territories.

Jay MIchaelson of Forward writes that while he personally finds the comments of Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Talib “offensive,” he finds the House resolution to censure Talib even more offensive.

Rep. Tlaib’s accusers have argued that her speech is actually antisemitic hate speech. But the evidence for this is thin. Did the Oct. 8 statement evince a callous disregard for Jewish lives? I think so. But that is a matter of interpretation. Nor is Rep. Tlaib’s posting of a video that included the widespread slogan “Palestine shall be free from the river to the sea” evidence of overt antisemitism. As I have written before, I find this slogan to be, at the very least, unacceptably vague. Many clearly mean it as a call to destroy the state of Israel. However, I have also heard directly from activists who mean it as, in Rep. Tlaib’s words, “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence.” Once again, it’s a matter of interpretation. I hate this phrase, I think it is offensive and I have had long, painful conversations with progressive friends about why I think it should not be part of any movement for liberation. But there are also those who disagree, who do mean the phrase to evoke some form of “peaceful coexistence,” whether in one binational state or a confederation of some sort. That’s too ambiguous to justify a censure. Cracking down on hate speech is intrinsically a conflict between two values: promoting free speech on the one hand, and, on the other, recognizing that “fighting words” cause real harm. That’s why overtly racist or antisemitic slurs are punishable by criminal law, but ambiguous or political language is not.

Javier Gil Guerrero writes for El País in English wondering if President Joe Biden will be the last Democratic President to strongly support Israel.

Privately, Biden’s efforts are more complex than they might seem at first glance. To begin with, while he reiterates to the media Israel’s right to defend itself, in his closed-door meetings and in telephone conversations with the Israeli government he states very different things. In these discreet communications, Biden has pushed to delay or cancel the ground offensive in Gaza. In turn, American military advisors have tried to dissuade their Israeli colleagues from a ground operation by pointing out all its disadvantages. Finally, the White House has leaked to the press the adverse opinions of analysts and generals of the U.S. government to an invasion of Gaza. Biden, in short, rather than a carte blanche, is giving Netanyahu a bear hug. However, all this is part of the usual tensions between American presidents and Israel. Washington has never offered unwavering support to Israel's military operations. Angry debates between Israelis and Americans have been common in times of crisis. The Israeli invasion of Lebanon was a headache for Ronald Reagan, just as the Second Intifada was for George W. Bush. The United States has always pressured Israel to limit the ambition of its military plans, shorten their duration, and limit their scope and intensity. The issue is not so much Biden’s dual role in this conflict, but rather the reaction to it by associations, politicians and organizations in the United States. It is at this point where one perceives most clearly that the winds are changing. If you look at the demonstrations, this is the first time that hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of the United States to unequivocally (and exclusively) support Palestine (and, indirectly, Hamas). There are around five million Muslims in the United States. It is the fastest growing religion in the country, and the number of believers will double in the coming decades. The presence of Arabs and Muslims in roles of power and in the media is increasingly common. Also in the movie industry: last year Disney presented the TV miniseries with a Muslim superheroine, Ms. Marvel. This is a recent trend. Also of note is the fact that several Iranian and Arab lobbies have consolidated their position in Washington in competition with Jewish ones.

Helen Davidson and Amy Hawkins of the Guardian looks at Beijing’s efforts to increasingly become a player and, possibly, a mediator in the Middle East generally and during the Israeli-Hamas conflict specifically.

Khinvraj Jangid writes for Haaretz about conflicts within India about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

...I’m often asked by Israeli diplomats if support for the Jewish State has secure, bi-partisan support in my country. I tell them that while it has solid backing from the two major political parties, Bhartiya Janta Party and Indian National Congress, among the wider public, especially those on the left, it’s a very different, even hostile story. We saw that hostility in the most patent of ways in the aftermath of the Hamas slaughter of 1,400 Israelis and over 240 taken hostage when last week when K haled Meshal, a founding member Hamas’ politburo who remains a senior leader, addressed virtually a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, a state in southern India. [...] The diplomatic normalization of Israel has seen thirty years of growth and deepening of ties, whether the Indian National Congress or the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were in power. However, the Congress party liked to keep much of its dealings with Israel deep in the closet, whereas BJP went public in a very splashy way about India's friendship with Israel.

University of Buffalo Engineering Professor Michael Bruneau writes for The Conversation that Acapulco’s building codes were designed to withstand major earthquakes and (fatally) not major hurricanes.

Since powerful hurricanes are rare in Acapulco, Mexico’s building codes didn’t require that their exterior materials be able to hold up to extreme winds. In fact, those materials were often kept light to help meet earthquake building standards. Otis’ powerful winds ripped off exterior cladding and shattered windows, exposing bedrooms and offices to the wind and rain. The storm took dozens of lives and caused billions of dollars in damage [...] According to the Mexican building code, hotels, condos and other commercial and office buildings in Acapulco must be designed to resist 88 mph winds, corresponding to the strongest wind likely to occur on average once every 50 years there. That’s a Category 1 storm. A 200-year return period for wind is used for essential facilities, such as hospital and school buildings, corresponding to 118 mph winds. But over a building’s life span of, say, 50 years, that still leaves a 22% change that winds exceeding 118 mph will occur (yes, the world of statistics is that sneaky).

Reading that essay, I didn't think so much about cities in Florida as I thought about a major Southern city vulnerable to both major earthquakes and major hurricanes.

Finally today, Katie Kilkenny of The Hollywood Reporter on the end of the actors’ strike.

The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved the agreement in a unanimous vote on Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA announced. The strike will end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, the deal will go to the union’s national board for approval. The performers union announced the provisional agreement Wednesday, after about two weeks of renewed negotiations. The development came not long before a deadline of 5 p.m. that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had set for the union to give their answer on whether they had a deal. The union is so far being mum on the details of the agreement, which will likely emerge in the next few days prior to the union’s ratification vote. If the deal is ratified, the contract could soon go into effect, and if not, members would essentially send their labor negotiators back to the bargaining table with the AMPTP.

