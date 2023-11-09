When Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave his reelection victory speech, he personally thanked the rape survivor who appeared in a searing abortion rights ad denouncing the "no exceptions" stance of Beshear's Republican rival.

"She is a brave young woman who came forward to share her story," Beshear said of Hadley Duvally, who was raped by her stepfather at age 12 after years of sexual abuse. "Because of her courage, this commonwealth is going to be a better place. And people are going to reach out for the help they need."

Beshear pummeled Republican gubernatorial nominee and current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his anti-abortion zealotry in a series of ads that forced Cameron to moderate his position.

Cameron returned fire by pivoting to transgender issues, with pro-Cameron PACs pouring millions into attacking Beshear for vetoing anti-trans legislation.

One of those ads depicted FBI agents infiltrating a family's home and threatening to remove a child after one parent rebuffs the cisgender girl for saying, "I think I might be a boy."

Republicans are absolutely desperate for a social issue that can win back some of the suburban moms they have lost over abortion bans. But once again on Tuesday, GOP transphobia lost at the ballot box.

Why?

Because it’s patently hateful and, frankly, no suburban mom lays awake at night stressing over whether a transgender athlete might join their daughter's sports team. But they do worry about their daughters being able to access abortion care if they ever need it someday.

Republicans just can't seem to grasp that they've lost when it comes to social issues—every damn one of them.