David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

Henry Kissinger’s ‘Celebrity’ Could Only Happen in America More complicated than just being a hero and a villain, Kissinger leaves a legacy of unmatched influence, for better and for worse. Henry Kissinger was the celebrity statesman of the century in which he lived. That was his doing as much as it was the consequence of the media age in which he lived. He was his own greatest creation. For all his seriousness as a scholar and diplomat, despite the horrific consequences of many of his acts while in power, because of and in spite of those things, Kissinger became a foreign policy icon and an oracle, the ur-soundbite sought for any story about just about anything weighty and geopolitical… He was known to the average American as much for dating a movie star, Jill St. John, or hobnobbing with the world’s social elites, or the German accent that never left him as he was for any professional accomplishment. None of this was an accident. Kissinger cultivated his public persona. He recognized that it brought him a kind of continued relevance that few other public officials had ever achieved after they had left office.

This piece, and the story writ large, of Henry Kissinger is as much about us as about him.

x Henry Kissinger has passed at 100. His legacy badly needs reassessment. He unleashed some of the worst violence of the last fifty years in Chile, Cambodia, Iran & Vietnam – just to name a few. His indifference to human suffering will forever tarnish his name and shape his legacy. — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) November 30, 2023

Spencer Ackerman/Rolling Stone:

Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies The infamy of Nixon's foreign-policy architect sits, eternally, beside that of history's worst mass murderers. A deeper shame attaches to the country that celebrates him Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut, his consulting firm said in a statement. The notorious war criminal was 100. Measuring purely by confirmed kills, the worst mass murderer ever executed by the United States was the white-supremacist terrorist Timothy McVeigh. On April 19, 1995, McVeigh detonated a massive bomb at the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, including 19 children. The government killed McVeigh by lethal injection in June 2001. Whatever hesitation a state execution provokes, even over a man such as McVeigh — necessary questions about the legitimacy of killing even an unrepentant soldier of white supremacy — his death provided a measure of closure to the mother of one of his victims. “It’s a period at the end of a sentence,” said Kathleen Treanor, whose four-year-old McVeigh killed. McVeigh, who in his own psychotic way thought he was saving America, never remotely killed on the scale of Kissinger, the most revered American grand strategist of the second half of the 20th century.

The headline and subheader says it all.

Ron Kampeas/X via Threadreader:

My Kissinger story. Every 6 months, the DC @ap would send reporters to the National Archives in College Park to search through a roomful of newly declassified docs to see if anything 30 years old was newsworthy. I made one such trek in 2002. You literally had to randomly search through boxes and hope something would pop put. I found transcripts of meetings Nixon and Kissinger had with foreign leaders -- notes that Kissinger or others in the meetings would take. What struck me was how much, up close, they were bullies They made clear to thier supposed peers that they were the big cheeses and they'd better get out of their way. so I wrote the story that way. Buried deep inside was this sentence: "In his meeting with Heath, Nixon ... boasts that U.S. ally Brazil rigged the election in Uruguay." The next morning I got a frantic call from GWU's National Security Archive. Could I please share that document about Uruguay? I said sure. The caller explained, your byline is on front pages across South America, you know that, right?

x One of my favorite Anthony Bourdain quotes relates to Kissinger:



"Emeril didn't bomb Cambodia!"https://t.co/y04Dvx5Jnf pic.twitter.com/PAt106Ns5y — Matthew Cortland, they (@mattbc) November 30, 2023

Jeff Tiedrich/”everyone is entitled to my own opinion” on Substack:

good fucking riddance to Henry Fucking Kissinger he overthrew governments and bombed children Henry Fucking Kissinger is finally dead. good. fuck him. you’re going to see a lot of mealy-mouthed sugar-coating going on in the mainstream media today, as journalists tiptoe around the war criminal elephant in the room.

x Kissinger obit headlines could be used to teach a journalism school master class in how appealing to neutrality sometimes results in the worst kind of bias. — Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) November 30, 2023

Well, I think we are off the hook on this one.

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

How Biden’s Israel Mistakes May Actually Help the U.S. Restrain Netanyahu The U.S. president’s support for Israel during its war with Hamas has given it leverage to contain some of the Netanyahu government’s worst instincts. As I wrote at the time, such a stance posed significant dangers. Giving Benjamin Netanyahu’s government carte blanche (or appearing to do so despite also offering warnings and cautionary statements) would inevitably lead to America being blamed for what would certainly be brutal Israeli tactics in Gaza, and later to deep tensions in the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem. That is precisely what has happened—with all the international and domestic political consequences such a miscalculation would entail. But, having said that, it is also increasingly clear that there may be some silver linings associated with how President Biden has handled this crisis.

x 🚨Narrative violation alert🚨

Six-month core PCE inflation rate, the measure I and others watch closely, is officially lower this month than when President Biden first took office.



Because inflation, tied to the pandemic and supply chains, was already increasing in late 2020. pic.twitter.com/eI5wiNaSy5 — Mike Konczal (@mtkonczal) November 30, 2023

Yehudah Mersky/New Lines Magazine:

In Israel, Religious Zionism Keeps Flexing Its Muscles Amid the Ongoing Battle With Liberalism A long-developing movement emerges as a key part of the Netanyahu government while the left struggles for definition Netanyahu is, in many ways, a stuck man in a stuck country. His belief in himself and his mission justifies the alleged actions — bribery, corruption and fraud — for which he’s been indicted by the legal system he once championed and now abhors. Over the years, Netanyahu’s self-centeredness, paranoia and inability to see past his personal grievances have alienated and embittered almost everyone who has worked with him. Now, desperate to stay out of jail and to secure his legacy, Netanyahu has turned to hard-right coalition partners whom he once kept at arm’s length and who never would have achieved this sort of power without him. The hard right-wing parties, Religious Zionists in particular, gained supporters because even moderate-right voters no longer trust Netanyahu to deliver on his promises. The sheer passion of radical Religious Zionism, in other words, has been no small part of its appeal. The Israeli left has been adrift since the intifada of 2000 shattered its credibility on security. And the left, like so many liberals elsewhere, has turned inward to private life; its most vociferous public stances have been in support of private lives, of LGBTQ rights in particular. Centrist Israel in recent decades has been, in general, a less intensely ideological society than it once was, and in the last election it was not exactly clear what the centrist parties were for.

x A thing you want in a press conference is a good visual backdrop and this garbage truck behind George Santos is one of the best I've seen https://t.co/UVTtK0HzAd — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 30, 2023

We’ll know George Santos’ fate by noon.