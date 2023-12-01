Early this week, Rep. George Santos looked overwhelmingly likely to be expelled from the House of Representatives, as he himself acknowledged. But with the actual vote looming, Republicans started wavering. They’d be sacrificing an important vote in their narrow majority, after all, and while Santos faces 23 federal criminal charges, their party’s likely presidential nominee faces 44 federal and 47 state criminal charges. They have a strong incentive to extend “innocent until proven guilty” from the criminal justice system to qualification for the country’s top offices.
The House is voting, and it will take a two-thirds majority vote to expel Santos. Will Republicans boot someone who was elected based on a series of lies about his own biography and who allegedly engaged in massive campaign finance violations and outright fraud through his campaign? Or will they decide he is still a welcome member of the House Republican conference?
The vote was 311 yes, 114 no, two present.
Santos is out. What an embarrassment for Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced this morning that he was voting against expulsion.
The 282-vote threshold has already been crossed, with voting ongoing. Santos appears to be toast.
Color me wrong about the Republican momentum in Santos’ favor! There are already 89 Republican votes to expel. He’s looking like toast unless something swings hard.
The target number here is 282 votes for expulsion. That means if all 213 Democrats vote to expel Santos, 77 Republicans would need to do so.
Momentum definitely seems to be in Santos’ favor:
Rep. Tim Burchett dismisses concerns about Santos's conduct and says he will vote against his expulsion: "We're a bunch of sinners." pic.twitter.com/kD4j3O0izS— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2023
Rep. Tim Burchett dismisses concerns about Santos's conduct and says he will vote against his expulsion: "We're a bunch of sinners." pic.twitter.com/kD4j3O0izS
MAX MILLER just sent this email to all House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/wAFEmfh8FO— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 1, 2023
MAX MILLER just sent this email to all House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/wAFEmfh8FO
Remember: After this vote, House Republicans will be going to an NRCC donor retreat in NYC with big donors.The entire NY GOP delegation -- many of whom are in a tough political position -- have stuck their neck out to get rid of Santos. Now the entire GOP leadership has…— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 1, 2023
Remember: After this vote, House Republicans will be going to an NRCC donor retreat in NYC with big donors.The entire NY GOP delegation -- many of whom are in a tough political position -- have stuck their neck out to get rid of Santos. Now the entire GOP leadership has…