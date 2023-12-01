Donald Trump's top campaign aides were likely reveling in a brief Thanksgiving weekend reprieve when their political charge re-upped an Obamacare repeal effort in a tweet this past Saturday morning.

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives," Trump proposed on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump called the failed repeal effort during his tenure a "low point," adding, "we should never give up!"

On Wednesday, Trump was back at it.

“I don’t want to terminate Obamacare, I want to REPLACE IT with MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE. Obamacare Sucks!!!” Trump posted.

Mark it down, folks: Obamacare is back on the chopping block.

Say, now there's an idea: Let's double down on one of the most divisive and unpopular policies we never managed to enact, alienating friend and foe alike. That's definitely a campaign issue Democrats can work with, alongside a host of other doozies (e.g., ending Social Security and Medicare, a national abortion ban, etc.)

This week, the Biden campaign dropped a powerful ad touting President Joe Biden's successes in lowering prescription drug prices. It also took a dig at the pharmaceutical companies trying to pump up their profit margins at the expense of average Americans.

The ad centers on Jody, a pediatric nurse in Las Vegas, lamenting "the last administration's policies" and people "becoming billionaires off the backs of sick people."

"Thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, families can afford medication now," Jody says. "The Biden administration lowered costs of prescription drugs and passed laws to make healthcare more affordable."

Reflecting on returning to policies that "helped the rich get richer and left so many people behind" Jody says, "I don't want to go back—we can't go back."

x YouTube Video

By referencing "the last administration" and going back, the spot manages to draw a stark contrast between the Trump and Biden administrations without being in your face about it. It's subtle, but it's surely intended to be a base motivator while also making a play for swing voters who might be turned off by a blatant anti-Trump pitch.

And "I don't want to go back—we can't go back" is a catchall for everyone who despises Trump with a white-hot rage.

The 60-second spot began airing in battleground states, such as Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Trump not only teed up Biden's message for free, he also probably sprinkled in some earned media with his cheery Thanksgiving missive.