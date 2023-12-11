To be clear, I did not come up with the term Crime Roomba. It took a little work to track this down, because the Bluesky search function doesn’t work very well, but on September 22 I was joking on that site (my main social media hangout these days) about the Times Square police robot rolling around the mezzanine level of the station, and user @griffostrophe.bsky.social replied, “So this is like some kind of crime roomba?” And I grabbed that coinage and ran with it. But all credit where due!

