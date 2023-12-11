Most of the time, Donald Trump exists in one of three states: lying, whining, or threatening someone. Often, it’s all three. He was at it again on Sunday, with an extremely unsubtle threat aimed at Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz:

So interesting that the Democrats are looking hard at the Senate races in both Missouri and Texas. Josh and Ted must be very careful, stranger things have happened!!!

As an alleged real estate tycoon who's allegedly drifted close to the world's organized crime syndicates over the years, Trump's choice of language seems very intentional. It's quite close to that standard mob threat: "This is quite a nice business you've got here. It'd be a shame if it caught on fire."

On the site formerly known as Twitter, Ron Filipkowski clued readers in to the likely cause of this newest Trump snit. Neither Hawley nor Cruz have endorsed Trump in the Republican presidential primary, and in a recent interview, Cruz said that he would be "staying out of the primaries" because he was both "good friends with Donald Trump" and "good friends with Ron DeSantis," one of Trump's rivals for the nomination.

x Don’t think that Trump missed this new interview from Ted on his book tour. pic.twitter.com/P0RSGdWtpG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2023

Trump could probably—barely—live with Cancun Cruz keeping his mouth shut during the Republican primaries. But Trump has reliably been infuriated by anyone, Republican or Democrat, who praises his political rivals, rival hotel owners, or anyone else who's made it into his personal, mercurial enemies list. Now he's putting both senators on notice that their own future primaries seem to be surprisingly flammable, and wouldn't it be a damn shame if someone lit a match?

