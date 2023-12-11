Donald Trump chickened out

Buk buk buk buk ba-gawk! Donald Trump spent much of last week furiously promising to show up to court on Monday to tell his side of the story, but when it came down to it, he was nowhere to be found. Instead, Trump released an all-caps screed that Daily Kos’ Mark Sumner cleverly deciphered for us all.

Elon Musk gets owned by the X community

It was a drama-filled weekend over on the site formerly known as Twitter. Site owner and primary Twitter-destroyer Elon Musk began demanding answers from President Joe Biden about a right-wing YouTuber who was known as “Coach Red Pill” and who was recently arrested in Ukraine. When the community began fact-checking Musk, he went to war with X users.

If that weren’t bad enough, Musk welcomed back conspiracist Alex Jones and then promptly promoted a live chat with Musk, Jones, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and a plethora of other deplorables.

More top stories

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether former President Trump can be prosecuted

Special counsel Jack Smith made a huge move that will determine the future of his investigations into Trump.

Trump threatens Ted Cruz after Cruz says he’s ‘staying out’ of the Republican primary fight

Can we root for everyone to lose in this fight?

Jurors in a Giuliani damages case hear the threats election workers got after his false claims

Rudy Giuliani has 47 million reasons to be very worried about the damages a jury could award in this case.

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure

“Her health is on the line. She’s been in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer.”

Ted Cruz urges car makers to keep AM radio for emergency and conservative talk

Is AM radio worth saving?

Supreme Court conservatives believe witch hunters and slaveholders perfected human governance

The Federalist Society is at it again with their “originalism” kink.

It’s dawning on Trump, allies that the 'dictator' platform may not be a winner

Trump promised to be a dictator “on day one” if he becomes president again. Shockingly, that might be something of a liability for his campaign.

