Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida has been one of the bright spots in the House Oversight Committee’s circus of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s family finances. Moskowitz has used his time on the dais to repeatedly point out the absurdity of Chairman James Comer’s evidence-free inquiry. He’s gotten under Comer’s thin skin, with the chairman publicly calling him a “smurf” after the Florida congressman pointed out that Comer’s finances seem more ripe for inquiry than the president’s.

Moskowitz has also been very adept at using social media to troll the Republican Party, its corruption, and its general disarray. On Tuesday, Moskowitz released a Cameo he commissioned from expelled Republican Rep. George Santos wishing Comer a “very happy Hanukkah.”

Hey, James. Just wanted to stop by to congratulate you for being the largest landowner in your county with your brother through all your LLCs. I think it's amazing that you share a passion for Smurfs and the Pink Panther. Look, congrats on your promotion. I hope that the struggles of this year don't transfer to next year, and that you slay and kill it. I want to wish you, James, a very happy Hanukkah. Bye!

x YouTube Video

That’s the stuff.

