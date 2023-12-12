The Biden campaign blasted House Republicans Tuesday for being “an arm of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign” in a memo shared with news organizations. The bogus impeachment resolution Speaker Mike Johnson okayed is expected to come to the floor for a vote this week.

Johnson took his “marching orders” from Trump, Biden-Harris 2024 communications director Michael Tyler said in the memo. “The only branch of government MAGA Republicans control is following through on Donald Trump’s promise to use the levers of government to enact political retribution on his enemies,” Tyler said. “You know, like the followers of a dictator.”

“The only, single fact in this entire sham impeachment exercise is that it’s a nakedly transparent ploy by House MAGA Republicans to boost Donald Trump’s presidential campaign,” Tyler wrote. Johnson “is firmly in Donald Trump’s pocket and taking his marching orders from him and Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Tyler said, adding, “It’s no small coincidence Johnson did a complete about-face and announced his plans to bring an impeachment vote days after he endorsed Trump and flew down to Mar-a-Lago to meet privately with the former president.”

That’s all true, and the Republicans in the House are lining up to be the would-be dictator’s foot soldiers. Just one of them is publicly opposed to the impeachment resolution: Freedom Caucus member Ken Buck of Colorado, ironically. “Republicans in the House who are itching for an impeachment are relying on an imagined history,” he wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post in September. He told Politico last week that he hasn’t “seen any new evidence” to make him change his position.

The supposed “moderate” swing-district Republicans, known as the Biden 17 (it used to be 18, including expelled Rep. George Santos) are pretending this is a valid investigation and it’s all about process and their oversight duty. “The administration would do well by honoring the subpoenas of the committees and participating in the investigation. If what is necessary to ensure oversight is this next step, then I’m certainly open to it,” Rep. Marc Molinaro of New York told Politico.

The Biden campaign and House Democrats have warned those supposed moderates about what this means for their political future. "Trump says jump, the MAGA extremists say 'how high?'” Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said Tuesday. “Donald Trump asks them to impeach Joe Biden, and here we are ... when this is all over, I'm confident that the American people will overwhelmingly agree that this whole impeachment stunt is a national disgrace."

