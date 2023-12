On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani is slated to take the stand in a case determining the amount of damages the former Trump attorney owes to two Georgia election workers he defamed following the 2020 election. Giuliani’s appearance would follow two days of heartbreaking testimony describing the level of threats and fear generated by false claims that Giuliani made about Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss.

It’s not certain that Giuliani will actually appear, as he gave decidedly mixed messages about testifying on Wednesday. It’s possible that, like his former boss Donald Trump, Giuliani will simply chicken out at the last minute. But if he does show up to testify, we’ll be following along in real-time.