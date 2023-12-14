Judge hits the brakes on Trump’s 2020 election interference trial

Donald Trump has one primary defense his legal team has repeatedly deployed in all his criminal and civil cases throughout his career: delay, delay, delay. On Wednesday, he got another leg up when U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to pause the 2020 election interference trial while a federal appeals court rules on whether he had presidential immunity and therefore cannot be prosecuted.

On the same day, in a different case, a federal appeals court ruled Donald Trump did not have presidential immunity.

In another election-related Trump case, CNN obtained leaked audio of Kenneth Chesebro’s testimony to Michigan prosecutors. The Trump-aligned attorney seems to be talking to numerous investigators in an all-out effort to avoid a prison term.

Hunter Biden called their bluff

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden did the one thing Republicans didn’t want him to do: He publicly owned up to his mistakes. By Thursday morning, Rep. James Comer turned up on Fox News to crow about the Republican-led vote to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, and he seemed downright depressed about both the lack of evidence against Joe Biden and the new Associated Press reporting on Comer's own history of using a shell corporation.

Daily Kos’ Kerry Eleveld makes the case that the sham investigation could end up being an early gift to Democrats going into the 2024 campaign cycle.

Nothing says desperation like GOP strategists counseling Republicans to support contraception access

Republican strategists have identified a five-alarm fire in their house and are breaking out the squirt guns to deal with it.

Congress wraps for the year, after giving Putin a Christmas gift

Merry Christmas, Mr. Putin, from your friends in the GOP.

Elon Musk plans to open a new university in Austin

From the man who brought us the consumer-grade flamethrower …

Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers' case

Rudy Giuliani’s financial well-being is now in the hands of a jury, and it’s not looking good for the former mayor.

