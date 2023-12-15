Not all constituents are created equal, not for Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Consider Kate Cox, the Texas woman who sued the state to obtain an abortion to end a life-threatening pregnancy, and was denied by the state’s Supreme Court.

Here’s Cruz running away from reporters asking whether he agreed with the court’s decision as he headed out of town Thursday.

x Reporter: Are you supportive of the court decision that prevented Kate Cox from getting an abortion after she learned her fetus was not viable?



Ted Cruz: Just call my press office



Reporter: I have for 2 days with no answer



Cruz: Thank you pic.twitter.com/mzQngiITsx — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) December 15, 2023

Cruz and his office have seemingly refused to answer that question for three days now, HuffPo reports. Cruz keeps telling reporters to call his press office for his response. His press office keeps ignoring their calls.

Cornyn did at least answer the question, sort of: He said he doesn’t have to have an opinion on the decision, because it’s not his job. “I’m a federal official so I really don’t have a comment,” he said on Tuesday.

HuffPo had some luck finding Republican senators who would talk about it, mostly to distance themselves from the extremism of the Texas law. “I have not looked into that, but I do believe in the life of the mother. I’ve made that exception previously,” Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said. Sen. Steve Daines, the Montanan in charge of getting Republicans elected next year, went to great pains to say Texas isn’t a stand-in for the Republican Party, saying GOP candidates need to make it clear that they “do not support a federal ban on all abortions” and that “we must have exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.”

Only one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, condemned the decision. “I thought it was a terrible decision … that may affect her future ability to carry a child, was forced to leave Texas to get a much needed abortion—it’s just inconceivable to me,” she said.

She’s undoubtedly very concerned about that. The supposedly pro-choice Collins is not, however, talking about the fact that she voted for two of Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees who overturned the constitutional right to abortion and created this outcome.

RELATED STORIES:

Texas Supreme Court makes it clear: The cruelty is intentional

Thanks to Susan Collins, we're one step closer to the Supreme Court eroding abortion rights

Not all constituents are created equal, not for Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Consider Kate Cox, the Texas woman who sued the state to obtain an abortion to end a life-threatening pregnancy, and was denied by the state’s Supreme Court.

Here’s Sen. Ted Cruz, running away from reporters asking whether he agreed with the court’s decision as he headed out of town Thursday.

https://twitter.com/DNCWarRoom/status/1735697349366763557

PAGE BREAK

Cruz and his office have seemingly refused to answer that question for three days now, Huffington Post reports. He keeps telling reporters to call his press office for his response. His press office keeps ignoring their calls.

Cornyn did at least answer the question, sort of: He said he doesn’t have to have an opinion on the decision, because it’s not his job. “I’m a federal official so I really don’t have a comment,” he said on Tuesday.

Huffington Post had some luck finding Republican senators who would talk about it, mostly to distance themselves from the extremism of the Texas law. “I have not looked into that, but I do believe in the life of the mother. I’ve made that exception previously,” Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said. Sen. Steve Daines, the Montanan in charge of getting Republicans elected next year, went to great pains to say Texas isn’t a stand-in for the Republican Party, saying GOP candidates need to make it clear that they “do not support a federal ban on all abortions” and that “we must have exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.”

Only one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, condemned the decision. “I thought it was a terrible decision… that may affect her future ability to carry a child, was forced to leave Texas to get a much needed abortion—it’s just inconceivable to me,” she said.

She’s undoubtedly very concerned about that. The supposedly pro-choice Collis is not, however, talking about the fact that she voted for two of Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees who overturned the constitutional right to abortion and created this outcome.

RELATED STORIES:

Texas Supreme Court makes it clear: The cruelty is intentional

Thanks to Susan Collins, we're one step closer to the Supreme Court eroding abortion rights