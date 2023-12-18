Is it any wonder Americans don’t trust SCOTUS?

The year of 2023 is closing as it began: with yet another scandalous report about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. ProPublica reports that in 2000, Thomas hinted to some in conservative circles he might retire if his financial situation didn’t improve. Shortly thereafter, Thomas' financial outlook did significantly improve.

Christian division deepens over Vatican’s pivot on same-sex relationships

Pope Francis formally announced priests will be able to bless same-sex couples, provided they aren’t blessing same-sex marriages. The move is already widening the rift among Christian communities.

Ex-prosecutor on Hunter Biden case says GOP falsehoods have led to threats

These are types of threats and intimidation normally associated with mafias.

Nikki Haley: 'Normal people aren't obsessed with Trump'

Who wants to tell her?

How police have undermined the promise of body cameras

Do body cameras really work if police won’t release the recordings and hold officers accountable?

Trump's Nazi rhetoric dominates latest rally

Trump is making his similarity to Hitler into the core of his 2024 campaign.

After 40 witnesses and 43 days of testimony, here's what we learned at Trump’s civil fraud trial

Recapping the comprehensive trial that could be a financial catastrophe for the Trump Organization.

