Rep. George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives. A majority of Republicans—including their entire leadership team—voted against expulsion, fearful of undermining their already narrow majority. Yet, the final vote of 311-114 easily exceeded the necessary two-thirds majority threshold, making Santos the sixth member ever ejected from the House and the first who hadn’t fought for the Confederacy or been convicted of a crime.

So what happens next? Here’s your answer.

Also, good riddance.

Newsom and DeSantis debated on friendly turf for DeSantis, but it didn't go well for him

You guys see this? It was crazy! It was a red-state, blue-state showdown between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News, with Sean Hannity moderating … and Newsom objectively crushed DeSantis.

If for no other reason, click through and DeSantis’ facial expressions in the various videos. It’s brutal.

Ted Cruz proposes new law that would prohibit preferred names. Like ‘Ted’?

Can one man have only bad ideas? Cruz is testing it out.

When good news about the economy triggers a bad news media vibe

After spending the past two years telling us that a recession is imminent, the media still can’t grapple with outstanding economic news. You won’t believe how they spun the latest round of positive economic indicators. And yeah, that sounds clickbaity, but we truly couldn’t believe it.

Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed book filled with conspiracy theories and homophobic slurs

Because of course he did. …

