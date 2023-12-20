The 14th Amendment of the United States prohibits anyone from holding office if they have “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” And a handful of states are examining whether that clause applies to Donald Trump and his attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Yesterday, the Colorado Supreme court ruled that yes, Trump engaged in an attempted insurrection and, as such, is barred from being on the Colorado ballot. President Joe Biden agreed that yup, Trump is an insurrectionist. (Of course, this shouldn’t be controversial.)

For Trump, the decision is a serious blow to his “electability” argument, claiming he is best positioned to defeat President Joe Biden. A surprisingly large bloc of Trump supporters aren’t MAGA, though; they just want to win. If the U.S. Supreme Court green-lights keeping Trump off the ticket (a big if, admittedly), it would energize similar efforts in other battleground states, like Michigan (which is currently litigating the issue) and Wisconsin, where Democrats recaptured the Supreme Court this year. In all, 14th Amendment challenges to Trump’s candidacy are percolating in 16 states.

Republicans are predictably losing their minds, and some, like those in Texas, are threatening to boot Biden from their ballots. Unfortunately for them, Biden hasn’t engaged in any insurrections or rebellions, but sound logic isn’t their strong suit, of course.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from all Trump election-related cases, this one included (when it is inevitably appealed), given Thomas’ glaring conflicts of interests—after all, his wife, Ginni, was a major figure in Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

New report shows how Russia tried to help Republicans in 2022 election

Ronald Reagan is turning in his grave.

Even Republicans can't stand Mitch McConnell

The Republican-“led” House has gotten all the attention this year, but a fading Mitch McConnell in the Senate remains as unpopular as ever among everyone, including Republicans.

Reddit conspiracists discover climate change—and their minds are blown

There are real conspiracies perpetuating climate change, but leave it to the internet conspiracists to reject those for more outlandish theories … including lizard people and chemtrails.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's tantrum ends as Senate confirms military promotions

Tuberville remains a piece of —.

Watch: RNC chair struggles to tell Republicans how to talk about abortion

They still think they can talk their way out of the mess they’ve created.

Texas Democrats are challenging all three Republicans on Supreme Court who denied emergency abortion

Good. Republicans have unanimous control of the Texas Supreme Court. Next year, we start the work of reclaiming it.

Trump's Hitler fantasies put Senate Republicans on defense

If Republicans are uncomfortable defending Trump’s fascist rhetoric today, wait until he formally secures his party’s nomination.

