A federal judge ordered that Rudy Giuliani immediately begin paying the $148 million he owes Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss because the judge said that the former New York City mayor is likely to try to hide the assets. Ordinarily, plaintiffs have to wait 30 days before trying to seize any assets.

As a result, Giuliani declared bankruptcy on Thursday, claiming debts of as much as $500 million and assets of up to $10 million. Yet the judge noted that Giuliani owns properties in New York and Florida, and had enough money to pay a spokesman that follows him everywhere he goes. But it must be said that the appeals process and bankruptcy filing will likely delay any actual payments to the two women for some time.

This is our last ICYMI evening roundup of the year, so to everyone reading, we wish you lots of merriment this holiday season! Drink, eat, and be merry! And rest up—because next year, we fight to save our democracy.

Shed a tear for the conservative man seeking love on the internet

Conservative men don’t understand why women don’t want to date them, but it’s pretty obvious, right?

Latina Senate candidate seeks to flip the script on Republicans in Florida

Democrats face a brutal Senate map in 2024, yet Republicans are doing everything in their power to keep Democrats in the fight. Part of the Democrats’ challenge is that their two best pickup opportunities are Florida and Texas—two demographically purple states that consistently vote Republican. However, Democrats think they have a candidate this time that can rewrite that story.

Elon Musk is terrified of unions. And he should be

The kind of power Musk has amassed would not be possible in a world with strong unions. Now he’s facing labor challenges both in Scandinavia and at home.

Matt Gaetz is fundraising off of how much Republicans hate him

Gaetz’s new target is his fellow conservatives … and that’s okay!

​​GOP senators barrage Biden's Muslim court nominee with hostile, inappropriate questions at hearing

Fifteen Jewish organizations came out strongly in support of the first-ever Muslim appeals court judge nominee Adeel A. Mangi, but that didn’t stop Senate Republicans from treating him like a terrorist.

